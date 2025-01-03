Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k to invest for a decade? These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could turn that into almost £100k!

£20k to invest for a decade? These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could turn that into almost £100k!

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can deliver spectacular long-term returns, as these US- and UK-listed vehicles have already shown.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investor demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is going from strength to strength. These financial instruments commanded $1.6trn worth of inflows in 2024, according to Bank of America, taking total assets under management (AUM) above $15trn.

It’s not hard to see their appeal. Share investors like me can try to target better returns by purchasing individual stocks. But that’s not to say that ETFs aren’t capable of delivering spectacular returns in their own right.

Besides, these sophisticated financial products often allow individuals to spread risk by investing in a wide range of assets.

A top fund

I own several ETFs in my own Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). And I’m looking for more to add to my portfolio in the New Year.

The iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEMKT:IWM) is top of my shopping list today. It provides exposure to hundreds of US small-cap stocks, a bias that’s delivered an average annual return of 9.8% since 2019.

More specifically, the fund holds shares whose market capitalisations fall below $400m. Major holdings include retailer Sprouts Farmers Market, drugmaker Insmed, and FTAI Aviation, which provides aerospace aftermarket services.

I already own US-focused ETFs, but not one that specialises in smaller, domestic-focused companies. I think funds like this could thrive under Trump’s new administration if, as expected, significant trade tariffs are introduced that drive demand for locally produced goods and services.

That said, I’m aware that performance could disappoint if the US economy experiences a fresh downturn.

Two others I’m considering

The next fund I’m considering is the SPDR MSCI World Technology ETF (LSE:WTEC). During the past five years it’s produced an average annual return of 22%.

Even though it’s quoted in US dollars on the London stock market, I think it’s worth a very close look. Non-sterling shares, funds, and trusts expose investors to exchange rate movements that can eat into returns.

Like many tech-based funds, it’s dominated by American big hitters like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. These three alone comprise 55.1% of the ETF’s total holdings, in fact.

However, overseas companies including SAP, ASML, and Tokyo Electron provide it with some diversification. This could be important with potentially disruptive US trade tariffs on the horizon.

This SPDR fund’s delivered stunning returns as the digital revolution has continued. I’m confident that emerging technologies like quantum computing, robotics, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI) will provide plenty of growth opportunities.

The latter market alone is tipped to grow at an annualised rate of 28.4% between now and 2030, according to the boffins at Statista.

Turning £20k into £100k

Past performance is not a reliable guide to future profits. But I’m confident that these ETFs could continue delivering excellent long-term returns.

Indeed, if they can replicate their performances of the past five years, a £20,000 lump sum invested equally in them today would turn into almost £100,000 after a decade (£97,056, to be exact).

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Forget gym goals, here’s how to build wealth without maxing out ISA contributions in 2025

| Dr. James Fox

Our Foolish writer explains how Investors can start building wealth in 2025 by opening an ISA and investing in undervalued…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Here’s my stock market resolution for 2025

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s sticking to his value investing principles this year in the stock market. But he’s also looking to minimise…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After treading water for 5 years, this FTSE 100 stock is set for a crucial 2025

| Stephen Wright

With 86% market share, Rightmove is essentially a monopoly. But Stephen Wright thinks 2025 is going to be a make-or-break…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth through investing

| Dr. James Fox

When it comes to investing, Warren Buffett’s advice reigns supreme. Dr James Fox explains how investors can build wealth with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE shares in 2025: an opportunity to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE hasn’t universally satisfied investors in recent years, but there are certainly enticing opportunities on the index in 2025.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2025: a great opportunity for investors to get rich and work towards a second income?

| Dr. James Fox

To earn a second income from investing, we typically need a good pot of money. Dr James Fox explores where…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 infrastructure dividend shares with yields of 7% or higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two dividend shares from a sector that boasts high yields at the moment -- but there are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 growth shares that could shine in 2025

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two FTSE 100 growth shares that, despite performing very differently in 2024, he thinks could end…

Read more »