How to try and turn a small ISA into £200k, starting in 2025

At the end of the 2022/2023 tax year, the average ISA balance stood at around £33k. However, averages don’t always tell the full story and there are many people with accounts that are much smaller than this.

Have a small ISA today and keen to build it up to £200k+ in the years ahead? Here’s a simple three-step wealth-building plan to consider.

The right ISA

There are several different types of ISA available today. And some are more powerful than others.

From a wealth-creation perspective, my preferred accounts are the Stocks and Shares ISA and the Lifetime ISA. These can usually allow us to invest in a wide range of assets and potentially grow money at a fast rate.

For those serious about building wealth, these are the types of accounts I think should be considered. It’s worth noting that money can be transferred from a Cash ISA into one of these ISAs without losing the tax-free allowance.

Regular savings

Once the right ISA’s set up, the next step is to establish a regular savings plan. One of the best ways to do this is to work out how much you can afford to save on a monthly basis and then pay yourself first. For example, if you can afford to save £500 after all expenses, transfer this money into your ISA as soon as you’re paid.

This strategy can be very effective. That’s because it makes saving a priority.

An investment strategy

The final step is to develop – and stick to – a decent long-term investment strategy.

Now, there are many different ways to invest today. Personally, I favour a mix of investment funds and individual stocks. Funds can be a good way to get broad exposure to the stock market and generate steady returns over time. Putting the bulk of a portfolio into these means the chances are they’ll do well in the long run.

Meanwhile, stocks can be a great tool to enhance returns. For example, investing in Amazon a decade ago could have boosted returns significantly.

Now, I still reckon Amazon has lots of potential. But one stock I think could do better over the next decade and is worth considering is Uber (NYSE: UBER).

This company is growing rapidly today. For 2025, revenue and earnings per share are projected to rise 16% and 28% respectively. If it can keep growing, investors could see strong gains in the years ahead. Currently, the company’s market-cap’s only $130bn (versus $2.4trn for Amazon) so there’s lots of room for growth.

Of course, Uber may not continue to grow like this. One risk is competition from Tesla (ie its self-driving taxis).

I’m bullish on the long-term growth story though. It’s worth noting that analysts at Goldman Sachs have a price target of $96 for Uber (60% above today’s share price).

£200k in 12 years?

Putting this all together, I believe this strategy has the potential to create substantial wealth over the long run.

Of course, results will vary depending on the savings plan and the returns generated. But I calculate that if an investor puts £800 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA and is able to achieve a return of 9% a year, they’ll hit £200k in around 12 years.