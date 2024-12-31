Member Login
If a 40-year-old puts £700 a month in a Stocks & Shares ISA, here's what they could have by retirement

Our writer highlights a lesser-known investment trust that might be worthy of consideration for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is perfect for UK investors wanting to build a nest egg for retirement. The generous £20,000 yearly contribution allowance is easily enough for this purpose, especially when gains are sheltered from tax.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is perfect for UK investors wanting to build a nest egg for retirement. The generous £20,000 yearly contribution allowance is easily enough for this purpose, especially when gains are sheltered from tax.

In fact, with the right investments, an individual can construct a decent-sized pension investing £700 a month. Here’s how a 40-year-old could do that, even when starting from scratch.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future.

Considering portfolio risk

The first thing to note here is that stock markets can be volatile and unpredictable. And while the market goes up over time, it certainly doesn’t do so in a straight line!

That said, some shares are far less volatile than others. With thoughtful planning, it’s possible to build a portfolio that spans multiple sectors and includes a mix of growth stocks, dividend shares, funds, and trusts. These could comprise both UK and US shares.

This diversification helps smooth out market fluctuations, reducing the risk of being overly exposed to a single geography or sector, like technology or energy.

I reckon 15-20 different investments is a good target to aim for when starting out.

Looking at the rate of return

The S&P 500 has long outperformed the UK’s FTSE 100, delivering a 12% average return a year versus the latter’s 7-8%.

However, there’s no guarantee that will happen every year. UK stocks might have a purple patch, while investors sour on those listed in the US (on the grounds of overvaluation, say).

By investing in both markets though, I think it’s entirely possible to aim for a 10% average return over the long run. This is the ballpark figure for global stocks.

For a 40-year-old starting out, it means investing £700 a month at this rate of return would result in an ISA worth £1.18m after 28 years. This assumes reinvested dividends and a State Pension age of 68.

According to Vanguard, a single retiree who qualifies for the full State Pension would need £488,688 in pension savings to afford a ‘moderate’ retirement, as defined by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association. So £1.18m would be a fantastic outcome.

A fund aiming for mountainous returns

There are many shares an investor can buy to achieve these returns. Those starting out might want to consider Schiehallion Fund (LSE: MNTN).

This is an investment trust that backs fast-growing private companies. But rather uniquely, it then keeps holding the shares once they’ve gone public, aiming for outsized returns.

Today, there are around 44 stocks in the portfolio. They offer exposure to exciting areas that are tipped for massive long-term growth.

Top 10 holdings (as of 30 November)

StockDescriptionWeighting
1AffirmProvides buy now, pay later services for Amazon and Shopify.7.0%
2ByteDanceChinese owner of TikTok. 7.0%
3SpaceX Makes rockets, satellites and spacecraft. 6.7%
4WiseInternational money transfer.5.2%
5Bending SpoonsMobile app developer. 5.0%
6Tempus AI AI-driven personalised healthcare. 3.9%
7BrexFintech.3.4%
8DatabricksData analytics and AI platform. 2.7%
9StripeInternet payments giant.2.7%
10WayveDeveloping autonomous-driving technology.2.6%

One thing to consider here is that the managers aren’t guaranteed to get it right every time. As an example, the fund lost money in 2024 on an investment in Northvolt, a Swedish EV battery maker that went bust. It can’t afford more such high-profile failures or its performance/strategy will come under fire.

However, the shares remain 63% off their 2021 peak, while trading at a 16% discount to the fund’s net asset value. I think Schiehallion could deliver market-beating returns from here, especially once the IPO market starts heating up, potentially as soon as 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Schiehallion Fund and Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Shopify, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

