2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I'm avoiding like the plague in January!

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m avoiding like the plague in January!

The potential benefits of owning these dividend stocks is outweighed by the risks, argues Royston Wild. Here’s why he’s buying other UK shares.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy at the start of 2025. Here are two I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole next month.

Land Securities

2024’s been a poor year for Land Securities (LSE:LAND). Like other real estate investment trusts (REITs), its share price has slumped as investor hopes over swingeing interest rate rises in the new year have declined.

This poses a significant risks for property stocks, by keeping net asset values (NAVs) depressed and inflating borrowing costs. It’s a particular problem for Landsec given its high net debt (which was £3.6bn as of September).

At the same time however, the Footsie firm’s enormous forward dividend yield has caught my eye. At 7.1%, this is one of the largest on the UK blue-chip index.

REITs like this are often top stocks to buy for a large and growing income. Sector rules state at least 90% of yearly rental profits must be distributed by way of dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Yet Landsec’s a share I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole. As well as interest-rate-related headwinds, earnings could remain under strain as the UK economy struggles to grow.

My biggest fear, however, relates to the structural decline of the retail industry. More that a third of the firm’s portfolio comprises of retail assets like shopping centres.

The rise of online shopping, combined with rising costs and escalating business rates, mean another tough year’s in store for physical retail. The Centre for Retail Research (CRR) thinks another 200,000 retailers could close in 2025 alone, resulting in more empty lots for property owners to contend with.

I like the firm’s growing focus on mixed-use urban developments. This could prove profitable over the long term as peoples’ lifestyles steadily evolve. But on balance, the firm offers too much risk for my liking.

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) is another high-yielding dividend stock I’m keen to avoid in 2025.

On the plus side, I think the FTSE share’s currently in good shape to continue paying market-beating dividends. Payout forecasts for next year yield 6.3%, and are protected by the bank’s robust CET1 capital ratio of 14.3%.

But Lloyds faces a blend of headwinds that could keep it share price under pressure in 2025. For one, the UK economy seems to be entering a fresh downturn that could damage loan growth and push up credit impairments.

On top of this, net interest margins (NIMs) — which slipped to a thin 2.94% as of September — might remain in a tailspin if (as expected) interest rates fall further.

Finally, fears over huge financial penalties could rise as a fresh Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation rolls on. The current probe — which relates to the potential mis-selling of car finance — could end up costing the Black Horse Bank many billions, according to analysts.

I’m not bothered by the boost that a recovering housing market could provide the bank. With so many high-yield UK shares to choose from, I’m happy to leave Lloyds and Landsec shares on the shelf.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

