Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price climbed 90% in 2024

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price climbed 90% in 2024

What can we expect from the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price in 2025? Even more of the same, as the recovery continues, or…?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price almost doubled in 2024, capping a remarkable comeback since the depths of the 2020 stock market crash.

What lies behind the cracking year? And can Rolls shares repeat the feat in 2025?

Debt, what debt?

I’d say the real key to the Rolls-Royce resurgence is debt. Or rather, the way it’s been disappearing.

Debt almost crippled the company in the worst days of the pandemic. Net debt reached more than £5bn by the end of 2021.

Yet at 2024 interim results time in August, the company had this to say: “Net debt reduced to £0.8bn driven by statutory net cash flow from operating activities of £1.7bn.

What’s more, broker forecasts even put Rolls in a net cash position by the end of the year.

Rolls-Royce gets my balance sheet turnaround of the year award. No, of the century.

New management

Without a doubt, the drive and enthusiasm of now-not-so-new boss Tufan Erginbilgic has put some pep in Rolls-Royce’s step. In November’s trading update he waxed: “Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business continues with pace and intensityThere is more we still need and want to do, as we expand the earnings and cash potential of Rolls-Royce.”

Now, I know company CEOs tend to talk things up. But this one has put money where his mouth is. Or rather, in shareholders’ pockets.

I quote him here partly as an example of how he’s been inspiring the astonishing turnaround we’ve seen. But also as a caution.

Beware a slip

There’s a thing I’ve seen happen a lot with very optimistic company sentiment. A company sets itself ambitious goals and meets them regularly. In fact, it exceeds expectations time after time. And the firm’s management is, understandably, openly enthusiastic.

But beating expectations, not just meeting them, can become the expectation rather than the exception.

And if some day a set of results doesn’t quite meet up to the lofty hopes of the biggest investing bulls? We often see them sell up, and the share price slumps.

So, the thing that makes me most nervous about the Rolls-Royce share price outlook for 2025 is exactly that. One quarter perhaps, the company might post very acceptable results, but not outstandingly better-than-expected results.

In fact, I think that’s inevitable. No company that I know has ever been able to always beat expectations.

Forecasts and valuation

I prefer management to under-promise and over-deliver, and not risk falling into the opposite.

Still, even with that in mind, forecasts actually make the Rolls-Royce stock valuation seem reasonable to me.

We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of a fairly lofty 32 for the full year. But if earnings keep growing as predicted, it could drop to 25 as early as 2026. And depending on how the next couple of years then look, that could be attractive.

For me? I don’t buy high-value growth stocks these days. But if I still did, I’d be scratching my head over this one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here are my top 3 stock market predictions for 2025

| Jon Smith

Based on performance this year, Jon Smith pinpoints a few different themes he feels could play out next year in…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Never fear! Getting started with passive income is easier than many people think

| Mark Hartley

It’s often best to follow the path of least resistance. Our writer explains why getting a start with passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons to start a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025, and they’re not all good ones!

| Alan Oscroft

Starting a Stocks and Shares ISA might be one of the best New Year's resolutions an investor can make. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the TikTok ban send the Scottish Mortgage share price nosediving in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Scottish Mortgage wonders whether the looming TikTok ban in the US in January will have much effect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesco shares continue soaring in 2025?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Tesco shares will be hoping for a repeat of 2024's performance in 2025. Paul Summers wonders if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at how the FTSE 250 index got on in 2024 and highlights a mid-cap tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 monster Warren Buffett stock I plan to hold in my ISA for the next 10 Years

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a growth stock from Warren Buffett's portfolio that he's keen to buy on the dip early in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Chapel Down be a millionaire-maker penny share?

| Ben McPoland

The share price of Chapel Down (LON:CDGP) has soured this year. Is this a vintage opportunity for me to add…

Read more »