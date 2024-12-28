Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 near-penny stock I’m buying for the last time at 19p

1 near-penny stock I’m buying for the last time at 19p

Our writer explains why a penny stock he bought a couple of years ago has taken a big dip since Donald Trump was elected in November.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

hVIVO (LSE: HVO) was a penny stock when I first bought it at 11p in late 2022. By July 2024, it spiked at 30p and I was sitting pretty (or so I thought).

The market cap had also surpassed £200m by then, disqualifying it from being called a penny stock. In the UK, those are often seen as stocks with a market cap under £100m as well as a share price beneath 100p.

Now, as I write (26 December), the share price has pulled back sharply to 19.56p. I’m still up, but I also bought shares in the summer at 29p and that purchase is down sharply too.

To be fair, I knew what I was getting myself into, as small-caps and penny stocks are prone to stomach-churning bouts of volatility. This one’s certainly been no exception to the rule.

Yet I’m ready to take one last nibble on hVIVO shares in early January. Here’s why.

What is hVIVO?

For those unfamiliar, hVIVO is a firm that specialises in human challenge trials (HCTs), a growing niche market within the massive contract research organisation industry.

HCTs involve deliberately infecting healthy volunteers with a pathogen in a controlled environment to test treatments. The firm recruits these paid volunteers — many of them students in need of some cash — through its own FluCamp business.

hVIVO works with four of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. It conducted the world’s first Covid HCT during the pandemic, generating data that advanced understanding of the virus and helped guide vaccine development.

However, ‘vaccine’ has become a bit of a dirty word in some quarters following the US election.

Dark clouds

In November, Donald Trump nominated vaccine-sceptic Robert Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. We don’t know whether he’ll get the gig, but the market isn’t waiting to find out. The hVIVO share price is down 30% since then.

The fear seems to be that if major pharmaceutical companies anticipate a hostile regulatory or funding environment under Kennedy, they might reduce investments in vaccine-related projects. This could affect hVIVO’s pipeline of contracts and growth trajectory.

But the future still looks sunny

The truth is we don’t yet know how things will play out. What we do know however is that the company recently signed an £11.5m contract with an unnamed blue-chip pharmaceutical client to test a new antiviral candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

This virus affects around 33m people annually, leading to approximately 4m hospitalisations worldwide and 101,000 deaths in children under five years old.

CEO Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan commented: “This contract further demonstrates the trust and confidence that leading pharmaceutical companies place in hVIVO’s human challenge study models.”

The study is scheduled to commence in H2 2025, with revenue recognised across 2025 and 2026. For 2024, management expects revenue of £62m, with a healthy EBITDA margin of around 22%-24%. And it’s targeting £100m in revenue by 2028.

hVIVO is an industry leader in human challenge trials, a market which is expected to grow from $100m-$150m today to as much as $1bn in the years ahead.

The business is highly cash generative and debt free. It’s even started paying a small dividend.

Lastly, with the stock on a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 11.7, the valuation looks very attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in hVIVO Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 250’s Raspberry Pi boost my portfolio over the next decade?

| Kevin Godbold

This British technology stock in the FTSE 250 has exploded onto the London stock market and right now its future…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does acquiring Direct Line make Aviva shares a buy?

| Stephen Wright

A big acquisition should give Aviva greater scale and profitability, increasing the value of its shares. But is it an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a 25% decline in 2024, this FTSE 250 stock is top of my buy list for the New Year

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s top investment idea is a FTSE 250 stock that’s down 25% this year in an industry that’s under…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

After a 20% gain in 2024, here’s how I’ll be investing my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is saving for retirement in a Stocks and Shares ISA and pension. Here’s how he’ll be investing in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 S&P 500 funds to consider for huge profits in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Are you optimistic about the S&P 500's prospects in the New Year? These quality exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 share that’s tipped to rebound sharply in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Recent price weakness means this FTSE share now offers stunning all-round value. I think it could experience a strong recovery…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

2 sinking FTSE 100 shares I think could rebound in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett loves buying beaten-down stocks in anticipation of a price recovery. Here are two from the FTSE 100 that've…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ETFs to consider buying for a 16% average annual return!

| Royston Wild

Searching for double-digit annual returns? These top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help investors build substantial long-term wealth.

Read more »