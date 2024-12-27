Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 inflation-resistant growth stocks to consider buying in 2025

2 inflation-resistant growth stocks to consider buying in 2025

Rising prices are back on the macroeconomic radar, meaning growth prospects are even more important for investors looking for stocks to consider buying.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Inflation in newspapers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The latest data from both the UK and US indicates that inflation is going to be one of the key themes of 2025. And that means investors looking at growth stocks need to think carefully. 

Some businesses are more resistant to the effect of higher prices than others. And in general, those are the companies that are able to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Differentiated distribution

FTSE 100 industrial conglomerate Diploma (LSE:DPLM) offers a service its customers can’t get anywhere else. It combines the benefits of a huge scale with close attention to individual customer needs.

One of the company’s big points of differentiation is the size of its inventory. When its customers need a part for a machine, it’s typically urgent and Diploma gives them the best chance of finding it in a hurry.

Providing a service customers can’t get elsewhere is a good thing when it comes to fending off the effects of inflation. But there are risks investors should consider.

One is the potential of inflation gives way to an economic downturn if interest rates rise. That could cause the rate of sales growth to slow, which is already happening to some extent.

Diploma annual revenue growth 2020-2024


Created at TradingView

The risk for investors is exaggerated by the fact Diploma’s shares reflect an optimistic outlook in terms of growth. But the company’s ability to offer a unique service to its customers is still intact.

This is what gives it the ability to weather an inflationary environment. And while this remains intact, I think the stock could still be one to consider buying.

Brand power

From the FTSE 250, AG Barr (LSE:BAG) has a small-but-mighty brand portfolio that might well give it scope to pass on the effect of higher prices. Irn Bru is a good example of this. 

With a few exceptions – mostly in the US – soft drinks firms aren’t known for their growth prospects. But the company has been acquisitive in recent years and revenue has been growing strongly as a result.

AG Barr total revenue 2015-2024


Created at TradingView

So far, though, the company hasn’t fully realised the potential synergies from its acquisition of BOOST a couple of years ago. Operating margins have thus been lower in the last couple of years. 

AG Barr operating margin 2015-2024


Created at TradingView

That’s where the next wave of growth comes from for AG Barr. And I’m optimistic that the resilience of Irn Bru in its core market will allow the company to offset the effects of inflation. 

A potential risk for the business is the rise of anti-obesity drugs. These have the potential to dampen people’s enjoyment of these kinds of drinks, which could potentially dampen demand.

I suspect, though, that the market is underestimating AG Barr’s ability to raise prices to offset a gradual decline in demand. With the stock falling back to £6, I think investors should consider buying.

Inflation again

Warren Buffett says that the best investment someone can make against inflation is in their own skills. And the second-best is owning stock in an outstanding business.

Whether inflation is 2% or 10%, companies that are able to grow their earnings to offset this will typically fare better than those that aren’t. And that makes growth stocks important heading into 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.g. Barr Plc. and Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 top S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has picked out three S&P 500 stocks that he believes will provide attractive returns for investors in the…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Can the red hot Scottish Mortgage share price smash the FTSE 100 again in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Scottish Mortgage share price moved substantially higher in 2024. Edward Sheldon expects further gains next year and in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ll be avoiding BT shares like the plague in 2025

| Stephen Wright

BT shares are currently around 23% below the average analyst price target for the stock. But Stephen Wright doesn’t see…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing moves I’ll make in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

I’m planning to channel Warren Buffett in 2025. I won’t necessarily buy the same stocks as him, but I’ll track…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why 2025 could be make-or-break for this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

Diageo is renowned for having some of the strongest brands of any FTSE 100 company. But Stephen Wright thinks it’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 massive Stocks and Shares ISA mistake to avoid in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones kept making the same investment mistake in 2024. Now he aims to put it right when buying companies…

Read more »

Value Shares

Can Lloyds shares double investors’ money in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares look dirt cheap today. But are they cheap enough to be able to double in price in 2025?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How realistic is the 10%+ dividend yield from this FTSE 250 stock?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 is brimming over with forecast dividend yields of 10% and even higher as we head into 2025.…

Read more »