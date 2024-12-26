Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 of the best British shares to consider buying for 2025

3 of the best British shares to consider buying for 2025

Looking for UK shares to think about buying next year? These three stocks have all been brilliant long-term investments but still offer significant value.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At this time of year, British investors are often looking for shares to buy for their portfolios. This makes sense as picking individual stocks has been the most effective way to play the UK stock market in recent years.

Here, I’m going to highlight three UK shares to consider for 2025 and beyond. All of these companies have been excellent long-term investments, pay growing dividends, and look set to benefit from powerful trends in the years ahead, yet also offer some value today.

Diageo

First up, we have Diageo (LSE: DGE), a solid blue-chip dividend stock. It’s the owner of Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Guinness (which is in high demand right now) and many other well-known alcohol brands.

This stock’s had a rough few years. Not only has the company faced inventory challenges but it has been hit by concerns that people are now drinking less (this is a long-term risk).

The outlook appears to be improving though. Analysts at Jefferies believe that business performance will pick up in 2026. As a result, they recently upgraded the stock to a Buy. This is understandable as share prices usually move in advance of actual trading.

At present, Diageo trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3 and offers a dividend yield of 3.3%. I see these as attractive metrics given the company’s track record (20+ consecutive dividend increases) and long-term growth potential.

Gamma Communications

Next, we have Gamma Communications (LSE: GAMA). It’s an AIM-listed company that specialises in unified business communications.

This is classic growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) stock, in my view. For 2024, Gamma’s revenue is forecast to grow by around 10%, which is a decent level of top-line growth. Yet the stock isn’t particularly expensive. Currently, the P/E ratio’s only 16.7.

One reason I’m bullish on this stock as we head towards 2025 is that the company plans to move to the UK main market next year. This move could bring in a whole new investor base (including index funds) and push the share price up.

Of course, a risk is that this move doesn’t go through. Even if it doesn’t however, the growth story associated with digital transformation is attractive.

It’s worth noting that Barclays has a price target of 2,150p. That’s about 40% above the current share price.

Computacenter

Another UK stock that could benefit from the digital transformation theme is Computacenter (LSE: CCC). It helps companies and government organisations with IT infrastructure.

Recently, performance here has been hurt by a slowdown in corporate tech spending. As a result of economic uncertainty, many companies have reigned in their spending.

These conditions could persist in the near term however, so I suspect 2025 will be a better year for corporate spending, especially in the US. With more economic clarity now that Donald Trump’s going to be President, firms should have more confidence to invest in tech solutions that can drive growth and efficiency.

This stock offers a nice mix of growth potential and income, in my view. The P/E ratio’s only 11.3 so there’s potential for a valuation rerating. Meanwhile, the yield’s about 3.6%. So it could provide some nice passive income.

It’s perhaps significant that JP Morgan has a price target of 2,900p. That’s nearly 40% above the current share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc and Gamma Communications Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Computacenter Plc, Diageo Plc, and Gamma Communications Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

How to invest £20,000 in 2025 to generate safe passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s easy to generate passive income from the stock market today. Here’s how Edward Sheldon thinks investors should build an…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 in 2025?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 has lagged other indexes over the last year. But some commentators believe 2025 could be a stellar…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why selling cars could drive the Amazon share price higher in 2025

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the S&P 500 in 2024, Stephen Wright's looking at what could push the Amazon share price to greater…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 crucial Warren Buffett investing habits and a stock to consider buying now

| Kevin Godbold

Here's a UK stock idea that looks like it's offering the kind of good value sought by US billionaire investor…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

2 legendary FTSE 250 shares I won’t touch with a bargepole in 2025

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at two household names and explains why these FTSE 250 shares are already on his list of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I think the Barclays share price is still a bargain heading into 2025

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a combination of dividends and share buybacks means the Barclays share price is still attractive, despite a…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could use £10 a day to target a £2,348 second income

| Christopher Ruane

For just a tenner a day, our writer illustrates how an investor could build a four-figure annual second income over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Some issues that could hammer the Lloyds share price in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

I'm upbeat about the Lloyds Bank share price as we head ever closer to 2025. But here are some of…

Read more »