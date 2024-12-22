Member Login
Here’s what £10k invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2024 would be worth today

Last week’s dip gives the wrong impression of the FTSE 100, which has had a pretty solid year once dividends and share buybacks are included, says Harvey Jones.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 blue-chip index enjoyed a start to 2025, hitting an all-time high of just over 8,445 on 15 May before retreating. Last week was bumpy as investors fretted over US interest rates. The index threatened to dip below 8,000 again before rallying.

So it’s slightly unfair to take a snapshot today and draw serious judgements. When AJ Bell looked on 17 December it was up 7% on the year but now that’s down to 4.7%. As we can’t repeat enough at The Motley Fool, short-term movements don’t count. It’s the long run that matters.

UK blue-chips look undervalued to me

The FTSE 100 doesn’t just deliver capital growth when share prices rise. Its stocks are supplemented by dividends, share buybacks and takeovers. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says after taking these into account the effect is to “confound the prevailing bearish tone of commentary on UK equities”.

He added: “Total returns from the UK stock market in 2024 handily beat cash, bonds and inflation, but the poor comparisons with the USA remain the stick with which the FTSE 100 is constantly beaten.”

Ah yes, the US. The S&P 500 has grown 25% year to date, smashing every index on earth. But it can’t compete with the FTSE 100 for dividends as its average yield of 1.22% trails the 3.6% of the FTSE 100. This matters over time.

On December 10, AJ Bell found that after factoring in dividends, buybacks and takeovers, the FTSE 100 has enjoyed its best year since 2021 with an 11.4% total return.

Using its figures, an investor who put in £10,000 at the start of January would have £11,140 today. That’s £1,140 more than they started with.

I buy individual stocks rather than track the index. So far this year, 18 stocks have generated a total return in excess of 30% and approximately half of the index produced a double-digit return.

British Airways owner International Airlines Consolidated Group (LSE: IAG) is the biggest winner. Its shares are up 95% year to date.

I spotted its potential, too, writing on 29 November 2023, that the IAG share price looked “ridiculously cheap, trading at just 3.8 times forecast 2023 earnings”. Sadly, I didn’t put my money where my mouth was.

The share price may climb higher in 2025

IAG is shaking off the grim legacy of the pandemic, which left it nursing debts of €11.6bn as fleets were grounded.

Q3 results on 7 November showed profits had jumped 43.5% to €1.75bn, with flights at 95.6% capacity. The board resumed dividends too.

Like every airline, it remains vulnerable to a host of threats. Rising oil prices can push up costs, wars can close routes and natural disasters can cause mayhem.

Yet I think the shares look fit to fly in 2025 too, given the continuing low valuation of just 7.2 times trailing earnings.

This is a pattern across the FTSE 100. UK shares are roughly half the price of US ones. And there’s more income to come. As Russ Mould points out: “Analysts think the FTSE 100’s aggregate pre-tax income in 2025 will exceed 2018’s pre-Covid peak by £78bn or some 46%.”

I’ll be directing my investment efforts at the FTSE 100 next year. I feel like I’ve missed my chance with IAG but now I’m hunting around for stocks than can emulate its success in 2025 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

