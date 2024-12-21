Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This renewable energy dividend stock offers a huge 13% yield

This renewable energy dividend stock offers a huge 13% yield

Dividend stocks focused on solar and other renewable energy sources are falling out of favour. It’s time to take a closer look.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Solar panels fields on the green hills

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A few years ago, when long-term income giants BP and Shell were being hammered, any dividend stock aimed at renewable energy could hardly put a foot wrong.

Today, things have flipped. With climate targets fading daily, big oil is making a comeback. And the money is deserting the alternative energy business.

At least, that’s the way it looks when I check the dividend yields on some FTSE 250 investment companies. Today, I’m going to look at the biggest yield of the lot, NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE: NESF).

Top cash

Here’s how broker forecasts see the next three years:

Forecasts202520262027
Dividend yield13.1%13.3%13.6%
(Sources: DividendData, MarketScreener, Yahoo)

Those yields from NextEnergy Solar look phenomenal, but there’s a downside. They’re so high partly because the share price has slumped 30% year to date in 2024.

That shows weak investor confidence, and I can see several reasons.

Financials

The company develops and runs solar energy facilities in the UK and Europe. It’s profitable, although it does enjoy government support. What might happen if and when that ends? That’s a risk.

Also, it’s a business that takes a lot of costly investment. And NextEnergy Solar has sizeable debt to service.

With November’s interim figures, the company reported total gearing of 48.2%. Its investments are funded 48.2% by debt, which I rate as far from ideal.

Still, the update told us it had “refinanced all revolving credit facilities at attractive margins demonstrating the appetite of the company’s banking partners to provide debt to the company at attractive terms.

Dividend cover

At interim time, the company told us it had achieved dividend cover of 1.5 times for the first six months of the year. It also spoke of “target dividend cover of 1.1x-1.3x for the financial year ending 31 March 2025,” stressing its high yields.

The board aims to “deliver reliable returns to shareholders through well-covered quarterly dividends derived from strong cash flows.

These ambitions are fine. But I get a bit twitchy when I see a company focusing on its dividends and talking about yields. It’s amost as if it’s trying to talk up its share price.

And I actually don’t rate cover of 1.1 times to 1.3 times as all that great, especially not if it’s falling. I see a potential threat to the dividend.

Undervalued

On another valuation measure, NextEnergy Solar shares might look super cheap.

The company put its net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share at 97.8p. That’s down from 104.7p at 31 March, but still way above the share price.

At the time of writing, NextEnergy shares are trading at 64.5p. That’s a 34% discount to NAV, which is huge. So, what’s my bottom line?

I’m mixed

I love the dividend yields, but I’m unsure of their sustainability. The debt looks bad, but I’m optimistic about future finance. I like the discount, but I’m unsure of the true asset value.

This could be a great long-term investment. But there’s short-term risk, including possible financial pressure. I need to dig deeper. Even with the high dividend, it’s not a no-brainer for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 ISA strategies for success in 2025

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA is a great vehicle for our investments, sheltering our returns from tax and providing us with the opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start building a £10,000 second income for £180 per month in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer illustrates how an investor could put under £200 each month into shares and build a long-term five-figure passive…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m finding bargain shares to buy for 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer takes a fairly simply approach when it comes to hunting for cheap shares to buy for his portfolio.…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Up 262%! This lesser-known energy company is putting other S&P 500 stocks to shame

| Mark Hartley

Our writer delves into the rationale behind the parabolic growth of this under-the-radar S&P 500 energy company. The reason isn’t…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how an investor could turn that into passive income of £5k a year

| Christopher Ruane

A £20k lump sum, invested in a mix of blue-chip shares with a long-term approach, could generate thousands of pounds…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price set for a 75% jump?

| Stephen Wright

The highest analyst target for BP shares in 2025 is 75% above the current price. So should investors consider buying…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

An investor could start investing with just £5 a day. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor could start investing in the stock market with limited funds, by following some simple…

Read more »