Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 38%! See the stunning Glencore share price forecast for 2025

Up 38%! See the stunning Glencore share price forecast for 2025

Harvey Jones thought the Glencore share price was a screaming buy 18 months ago, but it hasn’t done as well as he hoped. Can 2025 bring a much-needed change in fortunes?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Glencore (LSE: GLEN) share price has cast a heavy shadow over my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) in 2024. Stock analysts are predicting a much brighter 2025, but as I’ve learned, predictions can’t be relied upon. Especially mine.

I bought shares in the FTSE 100 mining giant in July and September last year, thinking I was bagging a bargain.

On 24 July 2023, I boldly proclaimed: “I’m taking my once-in-a-decade chance to buy dirt cheap Glencore shares before they rally.”

Can this oversold FTSE 100 stock fly next year?

That hasn’t aged well. My average entry price was 361.7p. The Glencore share price has slumped by 21% to around 363p over the last 12 months, and I’m down by roughly the same percentage. Although my dividends have trimmed that to around 16%.

So what was I thinking in the summer of 2023? Shares in the Anglo-Swiss mining company had fallen 17% when I bought them. As the commodity sector’s famously cyclical, I thought this looked like an unmissable opportunity.

I wrote: “Glencore isn’t just cheap. It’s dirt cheap, trading at just 4.3 times earnings. If interest rates peak and markets rally, I could face a long wait for another opportunity like this.”

That view hasn’t aged well either. Interest rates may have peaked, but they haven’t fallen much. And they aren’t expected to fall much in 2025 either, as inflation proves sticky. But the big issue here is China.

The world’s second biggest economy – and biggest consumer of commodities by far – was slowing when I bought Glencore shares. Its plight has only got worse. Stimulus packages have disappointed, and investors are now pinning their hopes on the Bank of China cutting rates in 2025.

Glencore shares still look cheap, as measured by a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. They were cheaper when I bought them though, and that didn’t help. The trailing yield is a modest 2.79%, albeit forecast to hit 3.7% next year.

Here’s what the experts say

The board has also dangled the prospect of “potential top-up shareholder returns, above our base cash distribution, in February 2025”. Fingers crossed.

I’m also crossing my fingers and hoping interest rates slide in 2025, and China shrugs off its malaise. The so-called ‘Trump bump’ has done precisely nothing for my Glencore shares, so I’m not putting my hopes on a US surge.

The 15 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts for Glencore have produced a median target of 501.4p. If correct, that’s a bumper potential increase of more than 38% from today. I hope they’re right.

Personally, I’m not so optimistic. 2025 looks a bit sticky to me. And I don’t think China growth story will run to a sequel.

Impressively, 11 out of 17 analysts rate Glencore shares a Strong Buy. Three more say Buy, three say Hold and not a single one suggests selling. Personally, I’m in the Hold camp. Once bitten twice shy, and all that.

But I agree with them on one thing. There’s no way I’m selling my Glencore shares. This is a cyclical sector, remember. At some point, they’ll be back. I’m not going to forecast when that will be though. I’ve learned my lesson.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What can Warren Buffett teach an investor with £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Although Warren Buffett’s a billionaire, his investing lessons can be applied to far more modest portfolios. Our writer explains some…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 43%, could the ITM share price start rising again in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

After news of the latest sales deal being inked, our writer revisits the ITM share price and considers if the…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Is 2024’s biggest FTSE faller now the best share to buy for 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought this FTSE 100 growth stock was the best share to buy for 2024, but was wrong. Yet…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Legal & General has huge passive income potential with a forecast yield of almost 10% in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones got a fabulous rate of passive income from this top FTSE 100 dividend stock in 2024, and believes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This stock market dip is my chance to buy cheap FTSE shares for 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was looking forward to a Santa Rally in December, but it looks like we're not going to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts are saying the AstraZeneca share price looks cheap despite China turmoil

| Dr. James Fox

The AstraZeneca share price could be considerably undervalued according to analysts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Can the integration of its big acquisition from 2022 finally lead Rentokil Initial to outperform the FTSE 100 next year?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my top FTSE 250 REITs for earning passive income from dividends

| Mark Hartley

The 90% profit distribution rule applied to REITs makes them an attractive option for dividend investors. Here are two of…

Read more »