Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can we justify the red-hot Tesla share price?

Can we justify the red-hot Tesla share price?

It might just be FOMO, but the Tesla share price is going from strength to strength. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at stock ratings and the forecast.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has turned red hot in the second half of 2024. Buoyed by the promise of autonomous vehicles and Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency, retail investors have gone crazy for Elon Musk’s $1.5trn company.

However, the company which most people know for its electric vehicles (EVs) now trades at 186 times forward earnings. And the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, which takes growth estimates into account, stands at 22 times. For those of you who are new to the PEG metric, a ratio above one is typically considered overvalued.

So, is this vast valuation really justifiable?

What analysts say?

Since the US election on 5 November, 2024, Tesla’s stock has surged 70%, reaching new all-time highs. This growth is attributed to anticipated policy support from the Trump administration, particularly in areas like autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. So, here’s what analysts have said since the election.

  • Wedbush raised its price target from $400 to $515, with a bullish scenario of $650 for 2025, citing deregulation benefits.
  • Mizuho upgraded Tesla from Neutral to Outperform, setting a $515 price target based on optimism for growth under new policies.
  • Morgan Stanley increased its target to $400, citing enthusiasm for AI and autonomous technology.
  • Truist maintained a Hold rating with a target of $360, expressing an “incrementally cautious” stance after Tesla’s recent rally.
  • Barclays maintained a Hold rating with a target of $260, reflecting concerns about valuation.
  • Goldman Sachs’ Mark Delaney raised the price target from $250 to $345, though this still implies a huge discount based on current prices.
  • GLJ Research’s Gordon Johnson — one of the most controversial analysts covering the stock — assigned a Sell rating with a price target of $24.86, citing overvaluation concerns.

Meanwhile other analysts warned that Tesla’s rapid rise may prompt short-term profit-taking. At nearly $500 a share, and with a valuation in the stars, you can see why this may occur.

However, despite there being several target price upgrades over the past two months, the average share price target is $287. That’s 40% less than the share price at the time of writing.

Is the price justified?

Bullish analysts claim that Tesla’s lofty valuation is justified by its potential in autonomous driving, AI, and energy storage. Wedbush and Morgan Stanley highlight Tesla’s transformational role in these markets, projecting substantial revenue growth from self-driving technology, software services, and renewable energy. In fact, Tesla’s biggest fan, Cathie Wood, suggests self-driving vehicles could generate almost $1trn a year in sales by the end of the decade. Other bulls argue that Tesla’s first-mover advantage in EV infrastructure, AI, and battery tech supports the premium.

However, as highlighted by the likes of Goldman Sachs and Barclays, the valuation relies on ambitious growth assumptions. Slower execution, margin pressures, or regulatory hurdles could challenge Tesla’s ability to meet these high expectations. And this largely reflects my personal concerns. While I love my Tesla car, I don’t love Tesla stock at this price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What might 2025 have in store for the Aviva share price? Let’s ask the experts

| Alan Oscroft

After a rocky five years, the Aviva share price has inched up in 2024. And City forecasters reckon we could…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Trading around an 11-year high, is Tesco’s share price still significantly undervalued?

| Simon Watkins

Although Tesco’s share price has risen a lot in the past few years, it could still have significant value left…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? Investors could consider targeting £5,979 a year of passive income with this FTSE 250 high-yield gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm currently delivers a yield of more than double the index’s average, which could generate very sizeable…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Does a 9.7% yield and a P/E under 10 make the Legal & General share price a no-brainer?

| Alan Oscroft

With a very high dividend yield and a falling P/E forecast, could the Legal & General share price really be…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

This growth stock is up 2,564% over 6 months! Is this FOMO?

| Dr. James Fox

This growth stock has experienced an incredible appreciation in its share price. It’s not a meme stock, but investors might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This bank’s dividend yield will grow to 6.9% in 2026! And analysts say its undervalued

| Dr. James Fox

Analysts say this FTSE 100 stock’s dividend yield will continue to rise over the medium term. With the stock also…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

| Ben McPoland

With UK stocks staggeringly cheap right now, this Fool took the chance to add one unloved FTSE 100 share to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 107% in 2024, can this FTSE 250 star keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 250 share that has more than doubled in price so far in 2024 and…

Read more »