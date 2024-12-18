Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My Stocks & Shares ISA’s up more than 50% in 2024! Here’s my plan for 2025

My Stocks & Shares ISA’s up more than 50% in 2024! Here’s my plan for 2025

Dr James Fox beat the market in 2024 and he’s looking to do the same in 2025. Here’s what he did and how he’s preparing for the coming year.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With just two weeks left in 2024, I think it’s fair to say it’s been a successful year for my Stocks and Shares ISA. The value of my investments has surged by more than 50%. The only downside is that a house purchase earlier in the year meant I had to sell some of my investments before they boomed.

So what made 2024 such a great year and how can I prepare for 2025?

A model that worked for 2024

Currently, I have just short of 30 investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA — most of them stocks. They cover a diversified range of sectors and geographies from the chip sector and biotech to banking and insurance.

Right now, my largest investment represents around 8% of my portfolio and I typically reduce my position when I company exceeds around 15% of my portfolio. My largest holdings include AppLovin, up 830% over 12 months, and Celestica, up 230% also over 12 months. Other sizeable positions include Barclays, Powell Industries, and Nvidia.

However, I’ve had losers too, including Nordic American Tankers, Li Auto, and Vistry Group. While it’s disappointing to have stocks underperform, I bought these on the assumption that they were the best buys in their sector. Unfortunately for me, the tanker industry’s down as oil prices fall, Li’s simply undervalued, and Vistry Group let us all down by miscalculating costs.

That however, is the beauty of a diversified portfolio. Some you win, some you lose. And if you invest using a winning model, you win more than you lose. My model performed particularly well in 2024 because I put plenty of emphasis on momentum, and that hasn’t been in short supply, in the US especially.

More of the same in 2025?

I’d be a fool not to stick to the model that has brought me so much success over the past 12 months and before that. However, I need to take account of what has changed over the past year. US stocks are now at all time highs and the outlook’s mixed as the expected strong earnings growth doesn’t justify the extraordinarily high valuations.

Firstly, I’ve started selling some of my positions and building a larger cash position. However, that doesn’t mean I won’t continue buying stocks. Typically, I invest in stocks twice a month, and I still believe there are pockets of value to be found.

Airlines are already well represented in my portfolio, but I could be tempted to buy some more IAG (LSE:IAG) shares, or even a peer like United Airlines.

IAG stock has great momentum, especially for a UK-listed company, boosted by positive earnings over the past year and an improving environment for the sector. This includes falling interest rates which will contribute positively to consumer spending on discretionary goods and services.

Moreover, we’re also seeing jet fuel prices fall to lows not seen in two years. For context, fuel prices represent around 25% of operating costs.

While there are dangers that a bump in inflation could keep interest rates higher and that an escalation in the Ukraine conflict could push oil prices higher again, I think the broader picture is particularly positive.

This strong outlook’s supported by industry-topping margins, an attractive valuation, and strong growth forecasts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Applovin Corporation, Barclays Plc, Celestica Inc, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Nordic American Tankers, Nvidia, Powell Industries, and Vistry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Nvidia, and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

| Ben McPoland

With UK stocks staggeringly cheap right now, this Fool took the chance to add one unloved FTSE 100 share to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 107% in 2024, can this FTSE 250 star keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 250 share that has more than doubled in price so far in 2024 and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could 2025 be a great year for the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

2024 has been a record-breaking year in the stock market on both sides of the pond. Our writer explains the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

An investor buying £10,000 of IAG shares at the start of 2024 would now have this much!

| Paul Summers

Anyone who had the courage to buy IAG shares at the beginning of the year will be sitting pretty right…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Might Netflix snap up this household name from the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

The ITV share price has been rising over the past few weeks due to takeover speculation. Should I buy this…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 value shares with notably low P/B ratios

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some potential value shares that have price-to-book (P/B) ratios below one at the moment.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 shares poised to benefit from artificial intelligence in 2025

| Mark Hartley

While US investors are tripping over themselves to grab the latest AI stocks, our writer looks for opportunities closer to…

Read more »

US Stock

This S&P 500 stock could rise 57% in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this well-known S&P 500 tech company can currently be snapped up for $61. Analysts at Goldman Sachs reckon…

Read more »