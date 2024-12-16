Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Fundsmith Equity has had a disappointing few years of underperformance. Is it time this Fool added the global fund to his Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve toyed with the idea of adding Fundsmith Equity to my Stocks or Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for a few years now. But I’ve never invested in the fund.

Should I put that right in 2025? Let’s take a look.

Keeping it simple

At just over £23bn, Fundsmith’s the biggest of its kind in the UK. It aims to deliver long-term growth by investing in large, high-quality companies from around the world.

Key traits it looks for include predictable earnings, enduring competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and low debt.

I’ve always admired manager Terry Smith’s simple investment philosophy, based on three principles:

  1. Buy good companies
  2. Don’t overpay
  3. Do nothing

Here are the top 10 holdings, as of 29 November.

Top 10 Holdings
Meta Platforms
Microsoft
Novo Nordisk
Stryker
Philip Morris
Automatic Data Processing
Visa
L’Oréal
Waters
Marriott

A handful of quality companies

The portfolio’s concentrated with just 26 stocks. Personally, I like Smith’s high-conviction strategy, as he stands out in a crowd of fund managers hedging their bets with hundreds of stocks.

But it does add risk, particularly if the top holdings don’t perform. Or the manager fails to invest in the stocks or sectors that drive market returns. Unfortunately, this has happened in recent years.

Underperformance

Fundsmith hasn’t beaten the market since 2020, when it returned 18.3% versus 12.3% for the MSCI World index. From the start of this year to November, the return was 10.7%, well below the index’s 22.2%.

Source: Fundsmith Equity

As we can see, the long-term outperformance is still intact. But the recent poor run’s very disappointing, especially when the fund has ongoing charges of 0.94% on the big investment platforms.

The main issue has been an underweight allocation to some of the big names leading the artificial intelligence (AI) rally. It hasn’t owned AI darling Nvidia, whose shares are up 2,297% in five years, or Tesla (up 75% in 2024).

Mistimed Amazon trade

In 2023, the fund also sold Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), just 19 months after investing. That was a mistake, with Amazon shares nearly doubling since.

Smith saw Amazon’s investments in the grocery space as a potential misallocation of capital. He said it had already “stubbed its toe in this sector with the Whole Foods acquisition” a few years previously.

To be fair, he has a point. Amazon does take risks investing in different areas, including self-driving cars and AI projects. None of these are guaranteed to pay off and could weigh on future earnings.

This is why I was surprised when Smith invested in Amazon (it has unpredictable earnings from one year to the next). And while I’ve never owned Amazon stock, it seems like one where you “do nothing” after investing, letting trends like e-commerce, digital advertising, and cloud computing play out long term. So I was a bit confused by the whole thing.

My decision

Has Smith lost the Midas touch? My hunch is this is just a rough patch, though admittedly an extended four-year one. I’d prefer to have more confidence before I invest.

The fund now has just 12.6% in the Information Technology sector. If the AI boom continues, that could prove costly. Or perhaps one of Smith’s finest calls.

I’ll be interested to know which, but not as a Fundsmith investor, as things stand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Novo Nordisk and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, Tesla, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 value stocks for investors to consider buying before they explode in 2025

| Paul Summers

Our writer remains positive on two FTSE value stocks and thinks they could recover strongly if the inflation bounce proves…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why now could be a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to buy UK shares!

| Royston Wild

The London stock market could be on the cusp of a new golden era, this report suggests. Here's why UK…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with £10 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shows how an investor could start buying shares on a limited budget using the same techniques he has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

ISA investors love these 3 FTSE ultra-high income stocks. Frankly, so do I

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves top FTSE 100 income stocks like wealth manager M&G, which yields a blockbuster 9.93%. Yet he wonders…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 80% in 2024! Can the Barclays share price smash FTSE rival Lloyds again next year?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a brilliant year for the Barclays share price, while FTSE 100 rival Lloyds Banking Group has done relatively…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should I invest £10,640 in Legal & General shares to aim for £1,000 a year in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Legal & General shares continue to offer one of the highest-yielding passive income opportunities in the UK stock market today.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

This US growth stock just hit a trillion-dollar market cap! What next?

| Mark Hartley

After soaring 24% in a single day last week, this US growth stock has catapulted past a $1trn market cap.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE dividend stocks could give a £20k ISA investor annual income of £1,500

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by this pair of Footsie dividend stocks that combine low valuations with high yields. They could…

Read more »