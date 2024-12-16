Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 10% but with 20%+ a year earnings growth projected, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

Down 10% but with 20%+ a year earnings growth projected, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

This FTSE 100 stock has dropped on three main factors, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s undervalued. I’ve taken a closer look to find out if it is.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 supermarket J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) are down 10% from their 9 January 12-month high of £3.10. Such a drop in a solid top-tier company always flags to me the possibility of a bargain.

Whether it is depends on three things for me. First, why the shares have dropped and whether these reasons are likely to last. Second, if they are not, what is the firm’s earnings growth outlook? This ultimately powers a stock’s price higher (and its dividend too). And third, how undervalued are the shares right now?

What’s behind the price drop?

The slide in the Sainsbury’s share price started just after Christmas 2023 – a period covered by the Q3 trading statement.

This looked good on the face of it, with grocery sales up 9.3% year on year. However, a closer look revealed that general merchandise sales dropped 0.6% and clothing sales fell 1.7%. Additionally negative for the market was no increase to the previous 2023-2024 profit guidance (albeit for £670m-£700m), in my view.

And the retailer’s performance this Christmas present a short-term risk for the stock price.

Another negative factor was Qatar Investment Authority’s 11 October announcement that it would sell 109.4m shares of its stake in the firm at £2.80 each.

No reason was given by either side for the sale, so whether more will be sold is anyone’s guess. This is another risk for the price.

A third part of the share price fall came, I feel, from concern over what would be in the Chancellor’s 30 October Budget. Sainsbury’s subsequently stated that it faces headwinds of £140m following the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions.

Much of the negative impact of this will be passed on to customers, I believe. That said, the longer-term risk here is that higher prices cause a reduction in sales.

What’s the earnings growth outlook?

In its 7 February strategy update, the firm stated it would make £1bn of cost savings to 2027. It also targeted £1.6bn+ in free cash flow generated from its core retail operations by then. And it forecasts food volume growth ahead of the market.

Its H1 2024-2025 results released on 7 November showed retail sales up 3.1% year on year, to £16.3bn. Underlying operating profit rose 3.7% to £503m, and return on capital employed increased 0.6% to 8.5%.

Consensus analysts’ estimates are that Sainsbury’s earnings will grow 20.6% each year to the end of 2027.

How does the share price look now?

On the key price-to-book ratio stock valuation measure, Sainsbury’s currently trades at 0.9. This is bottom of its competitor group, so it looks undervalued on this basis.

The same applies to its price-to-sales valuation of 0.2 against a competitor average of 0.4.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows Sainsbury’s shares are 54% undervalued at their current £2.80. Therefore, a fair value for them is £6.09, although they may never reach that level, of course.

Will I buy the shares?

I am tempted by its strong earnings growth forecast. This should drive the share price and dividend higher over time in my view.

However, I have other high-growth shares that also deliver a yield of 8%+, so I will not be buying Sainsbury’s shares for the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »