Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to invest £10 a day and aim for passive income paradise

How to invest £10 a day and aim for passive income paradise

Millions of us want a passive income, but we might not have the right strategy to achieve it. Our writer explains his investing strategy for success.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’d love to work less and have more passive income, but I’ve not reached the level of wealth accumulation needed to do so. However, with my portfolio growing by over 50% this year, I’m well on the way to achieving the desired financial freedom.

So, just how can it be done? Well, anyone starting investing today with very little money, needs to commit to a sustainable and consistent long-term strategy. This is what I do.

Consistency and compounding

Consistency and compounding are the twin engines that can drive small, regular investments into substantial wealth over time. By faithfully investing £10 daily, I’m not just saving money; I’m harnessing the power of habit and mathematical growth.

Ok, practically, how is this done?

Well, with any major brokerage I can set up a regular savings subscription. This might not be £10 daily, but maybe £70 a week or £300 a month. Personally, I invest a little more than this, but it all depends on what’s affordable and sustainable.

However, this consistency — be it daily, weekly, or monthly — ensures a steady accumulation of capital, regardless of market fluctuations. It removes emotional decision-making and takes advantage of pound-cost averaging, potentially lowering my average purchase price over time.

And then there is compounding, often called the eighth wonder of the world. This is where the magic happens. As my investments generate returns, those returns are reinvested, creating a snowball effect. Over decades, this can transform modest contributions into a significant nest egg, potentially providing a robust passive income stream in the future.

Here’s how it looks

Here’s what £300 invested every a month looks like with 5%, 10%, and 15% investment growth. The chart shows the size of the portfolio after 5, 15, and 25 years, as well as the passive income that could be achieved, assuming an average dividend yield of 6%.

5%10%15%
Portfolio size after 5 years£20,401.82£23,231.12£26,572.35
Passive income after 5 years£1,224£1,393£1,594
Portfolio size after 15 years£80,186.68£124,341.10£200,552.03
Passive income after 15 years£4,811£7,460£12,033
Portfolio size after 25 years£178,652.91£398,050.02£973,058.88
Passive income after 25 years£10,719£23,883£58,383

Where to start investing

So, where should we start investing? Well, in order to start building a portfolio, I think investors should consider growth-oriented stocks.

One growth-oriented company I’ve recently bought more of is Celestica (NYSE:CLS). My first investment in the stock is up around 250%, indicating that the shares have great momentum. This suggests we may not have to wait long for our desired returns.

Complementing this momentum is an excellent valuation, highlighted by a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, and consistent positive earnings revisions — analysts keep improving their expectations for this company.

Any concerns? Well, two-thirds of Celestica’s sales come from just 10 customers, so there is some concentration risk here. Moreover, gross margins are below the sector average, which is both a concern and an opportunity for improvement.

Nonetheless, Celestica is my multibagger pick. With supportive trends in artificial intelligence aiding demand for its tech solutions and creating new operating efficiencies within the company, it looks like a real winner to drive my portfolio higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Celestica Inc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 precious penny stocks that could offer a golden opportunity!

| Mark Hartley

Like the early gold rush days, penny stocks have a strong allure, offering an opportunity to be a part of…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I think UK shares will soar in 2025!

| James Beard

As 2024 draws to a close, our writer explains why he’s optimistic that UK shares, including the FTSE 100, will…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 trick I’m using to maximise my passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright reveals how he’s aiming to get an extra 38% a year in passive income from one of the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Growth Shares

1 UK stock I massively regret not buying in 2024 (and it’s not Rolls-Royce)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon had invested in this under-the-radar UK stock at the start of 2024, he could have roughly tripled…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

There are now 4,850 ISA millionaires! Here are the stocks and shares they’ve been buying

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Want to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire? What better way to try than to study the thousands of…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I think Legal & General shares are great for passive income. That’s why they’re on my Santa list!

| James Beard

Our writer’s identified a blue-chip dividend share that he believes has the potential to generate generous levels of passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Entering 2025 with no savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By applying lessons from investing legend Warren Buffett, the days of having no savings in the bank could soon be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to start earning a second income with dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With multiple routes to earning a passive income, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to unlock a second income stream with dividend…

Read more »