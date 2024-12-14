Down 50% with a 6.5% yield, is this massive S&P 500 stock a screaming buy?

Our writer considers the prospects of a once-massive S&P 500 stock that’s fallen out of favour and now has a low price and attractive dividend yield.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

During the pandemic, it was one of the most well-known S&P 500 companies in the world. Famous for being the first to develop an FDA-approved Covid vaccine, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) quickly became a household name.

Today, the pharma giant’s market-cap has collapsed over 50% from its Covid-era high of $333.8bn. Now at around $150bn, it no longer holds a place in the largest 100 companies in the world.

As the pandemic ended, the huge influx of revenue from vaccine sales tapered off. In the ensuing years, the share price fell to a 10-year low. But Pfizer is not just a vaccine company. It also develops treatments for a range of medical conditions such as cancer, sickle cell disease and arthritis.

So is the falling share price indicative of wider issues or simply an expected correction after Covid?

Business as usual

Pfizer doesn’t appear to be struggling in the face of falling revenues. In 2022, it acquired the immuno-inflammatory company Arena Pharmaceuticals and the following year, Seagen, an oncology specialist.

But vaccines remain one of its biggest focus areas. Its success during Covid means it’s in good stead to be the company of choice for vaccine development. It currently has a strong pipeline for the development of new mRNA-based flu and RSV vaccines.

Valuation

The falling price means the stock is now trading at 67% below fair value based on future cash flow estimates. Plus, earnings are forecast to grow at a rate of 15.7% a year.

That gives the stock an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13. As such, analysts expect price growth of 25% on average in the coming 12 months.

Challenges

Like many pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer faces the imminent and terrifying patent cliff. As the expiration dates of its major drug patents draw near, it faces the risk of competition from generics and biosimilars.

Not only does it face competition from generic developers but also major pharmaceutical players like Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis. It can’t rely on another pandemic to boost sales — if it hopes to remain relevant, it needs to outperform its competitors.

In the past, it suffered reputational damage from the high pricing of EpiPens and cancer drugs. With a recent uptick in debates around healthcare pricing in the US, a forced reevaluation of its pricing model could limit revenues.

My verdict

Pfizer remains a strong business that seems to be performing well and expanding effectively. The 6.5% yield makes the current low price particularly attractive. Grabbing some cheap shares now could set an investor up for lucrative returns over the coming years.

Without a doubt, there are challenges, particularly those related to the wider healthcare controversy in the US. However, the company’s worst losses appear to be over with the stock trading up during Q3 this year. If the economy enjoys a boost in 2025 under the new Trump administration, it stands to benefit.

With Christmas coming, I don’t have spare cash to put into new stocks right now. However, for investors looking to diversify into US pharmaceuticals, I think Pfizer is worth considering.