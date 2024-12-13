Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to cut a coffee a day and invest in 2 stocks a month to aim for a £65k second income

Here’s how to cut a coffee a day and invest in 2 stocks a month to aim for a £65k second income

Millions of us would love a second income, but it’s easier to achieve than we may realise. Dr James Fox talks us through a simple strategy for potential success.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Saving £4 a day by skipping daily coffee shop visits could be a powerful way to build a substantial second income through strategic investing. It might not sounds like much, but these investments could build over time resulting in a second income worth £65,000!

Here’s how investors can make it happen.

Investing with a model for success

By foregoing that £4 each day, investors can save £120 a month, or £1,460 a year. While this may not seem like much initially, when invested wisely, these savings can grow substantially, due to the power of compound interest. And in order to build a diversified portfolio, every month, investors can pick two stocks.

Of course, the growth of investments will be dependent on the quality of those investment decisions. Poor investments decisions will result in investors losing money. However, with wise investments, £4 a day could be worth nearly £900,000 after 30 years. That’s assuming a strong 15% annual growth rate — which could generate around £65,000 as a second income.

Admittedly, 15%’s an ambitious long-term rate of growth. At a growth rate of 5%, investors could generate £10,000 per year after 30 years, while 7% growth could lead to £15,000 in annual income. And investors may lose money if they make poor investment decisions.

However, wise investments may generate those stronger returns. Over the last year I’ve managed more than 50%, although this incredible pace will be unsustainable in the long run.

Personally, I employ a model to choose investments that focuses on valuations, revisions to earnings estimates, share price momentum — as we don’t want to wait too long for growth — profitability, and growth expectations. Some investors may prefer other models, such as a deep value approach, putting less emphasis on momentum.

A stock worthy of consideration

So what stock could generate strong returns for investors? Well, airlines are among the best-ranking sectors at the moment, offering attractive valuations while benefitting from share price momentum going into 2025.

As such, investors may wish to consider IAG (LSE:IAG) shares this month.

The stock has great momentum with investors increasing bullish about the company’s trajectory. This is matched by valuation data. At 6.8 times forward earnings, the stock is substantially cheaper than peers including Ryanair, Delta, and Qantas.

Moreover, the firm that owns British Airways also boasts great margins and is expected to deliver strong revenue growth, likely a reflection of its fuel hedging strategy and its broad product offerings.

Nonetheless, as investors, we’ve always got to be wary of what might go wrong. This could include higher for longer interest rates which would reduce discretionary spending or even future Covid flare-ups.

However, the forecasts are positive for IAG with one notable area being fuel. Jet fuel prices are the lowest they’ve been in two years and with talk of an oil glut in 2025, it’s possible that they could fall further. For context, fuel accounts for around 25% of operating costs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns this FTSE 100 stock. But should I?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett rarely invests in FTSE 100 shares but he does have a position in Diageo. Is it time for…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

After returning 101% in 2024 is this FTSE bank the best share to buy for 2025?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 bank NatWest Group turned out to be the best share to buy at the start of this year.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Helium One be a millionaire-maker penny stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Helium One Global (LON:HE1) have soared 272% so far this year. Should I buy this penny stock while…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 unsung FTSE blue-chips the passive income stocks I never knew I wanted?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says that the FTSE 100 contains fantastic passive income stocks with deceptively modest yields. Here are two he's…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Shhhh… These FTSE 250 stocks have quietly more than doubled in 2024

| Paul Summers

Forget those US tech titans. Our writer takes a closer look at two supposedly 'boring' FTSE 250 stocks that have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Diageo share price flies on a double upgrade is this my last chance to buy it on the cheap?

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price has inflicted plenty of pain on Harvey Jones in 2024, but suddenly it's serving up a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7%+ yields! 3 choices to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights a trio of FTSE companies each yielding over 7% he thinks investors should consider for a Stocks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

How investors might try to turn £10,000 into a chunky passive income

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall looks at how the magic of compounding returns might help investors to create a handy second…

Read more »