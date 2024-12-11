Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » The FTSE 100 could trump the S&P 500 in 2025. Here’s why

The FTSE 100 could trump the S&P 500 in 2025. Here’s why

Jon Smith explains why the S&P 500 has outperformed this year but flags up reasons why history might not repeat itself next year.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, the main FTSE stock market’s gained 10.5%. By contrast, the S&P 500‘s up 31.4% over the same period. The difference in performance has been pretty stark, leading some investors to think about allocating more money to US stocks next year. Here’s why I don’t think this is the best idea.

Strong gains in 2024

One factor why the S&P 500’s done so well is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a key investing theme. The US stock market’s home to many of the largest tech companies and firms that are leading the way in terms of AI development.

Another influence has been US economic performance versus the UK. For example, the Q3 2024 GDP growth rate for the US was 2.8%. By contrast, it was just 0.1% for the UK. Given that the stock market’s a key barometer for the economy, it doesn’t surprise me given those figures that one market has really outperformed the other.

Finally, the recent election result in the US has provided a final quarter surge in stocks. President-elect Trump is seen as pro-business, with potential for deregulation and easing corporate red tape.

Looking ahead

I think 2025 will be different. The current price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is 31.17. For the FTSE 100 it’s 15.5. Put another way, the US market’s twice as expensive as the UK. So from my perspective, I struggle to see the US beating the UK next year as the valuations just don’t match up.

The election victory might have given US stocks a boost in the short term, but there are implications for next year. The likely surge in fiscal spending could be inflationary, forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. This shift could spook US investors, causing the stock market to fall.

In the UK, inflation’s been around the target 2% for six months. This bodes well for further interest rate cuts next year. As a result, a lower base rate could help to spark a boom in economic activity which has been missing in 2024. If seen, I’d expect UK stocks to feel the benefit.

A potential benefactor

As an example of a UK stock that could do well from lower interest rates, investors can consider Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL). The investment trust share price is up 5% over the past year, with a current dividend yield of 6.61%.

The trust holds a portfolio primarily focused on care homes and other healthcare-related properties. It buys, manages and sells properties, aiming to benefit from income made from leasing them out. When it purchases a new site, some of this is funded by debt. As a result, lower interest rates in the future should ease the funding costs.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

With commercial property values in the UK still in a bit of a slump, a spark in activity next year could increase the value of Target Healthcare’s portfolio. At the moment, the share price trades at a 26% discount to the portfolio net asset value (NAV). The stock could rally next year to close this discount.

A risk is that healthcare properties is quite niche. The business isn’t diversified across other types of property usage, which some investors might see as a problem.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield but down 14%! Is it time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income gem after it upgrades strategic targets?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE commodities giant aims for higher production of materials needed in ongoing urbanisation and for the energy transition, so…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to avoid like the plague in 2025

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies two FTSE 100 shares he wouldn't go near in 2025, explaining why their fundamentals don't align with…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Why the 2025 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares doesn’t tempt me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds' shares offer a yield of over 6% today. But Edward Sheldon believes other UK stocks will deliver higher overall…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? Consider aiming to turn this into £8,469 in annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Money put into high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can change small investments into big passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9k in an ISA? Here are 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a juicy second income

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of quality UK shares to consider when attempting to build a second income. Here are two high-yielders…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Dividend Shares

Warning: hedge funds expect this FTSE dividend stock to tank

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE dividend stock's down 54% over the last five years. And institutional investors expect its share price to continue…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2,475 shares in this overlooked FTSE 100 dividend gem could make me £9,532 a year in passive income over time!  

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has one of the highest yields in the index, which could generate a big passive income,…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Can the Aviva share price smash it again next year? The experts have spoken

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Aviva share price has had a brilliant 12 months, powering ahead of its FTSE 100 rivals.…

Read more »