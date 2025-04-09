Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10%+ yields! 2 cheap dividend shares to consider as the economy wilts

10%+ yields! 2 cheap dividend shares to consider as the economy wilts

These great value UK dividend shares could deliver a spectacular passive income even if the global economy sinks, says Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Choosing which dividend shares to buy is especially challenging in times like these.

With widescale trade tariffs threatening to knock the fragile global economy off course and drive up inflation, the outlook for corporate profitability — and by extension for dividends — is becoming increasingly uncertain.

No UK share is totally immune to the broader economic climate. But there are certain companies investors can look into buying to improve their chances of receiving a decent passive income.

Here are two I think merit a close look right now. I believe they both offer excellent all-round value following recent market turbulence.

NextEnergy Solar Fund

Earnings at NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF) are broadly resilient even during economic downturns. This is because the energy the fund produces and sells on to power suppliers remains in high demand whatever blips come along.

This in turn can make the fund a reliable dividend payer. Dividends at this particular company have risen each year since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in the mid-2010s.

NextEnergy isn’t just an attractive safe haven in uncertain times, though. It also has tremendous profits potential as the climate crisis drives demand for solar energy.

According to think tank Ember, global solar power generation soared 29% in 2024, the highest rate for six years and outstripping growth among other renewable sources. Yet solar still only accounts for 7% of total energy generation, which provides substantial room for expansion.

At 68.8p per share, NextEnergy — which has assets across Europe, Asia, and the Americas — currently carries a huge 12.7% forward dividend. This is significantly higher than the UK share average of 3.4%.

On top of this, the fund trades at a 29.5% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share of 97.6p.

Despite their defensive operations, earnings at renewable energy stocks can still disappoint during periods of unfavourable weather. NextEnergy’s bottom line in particular could suffer when solar radiation is at low levels.

But while 84.4% of its assets are located in Britain, the company’s exposure to other territories helps reduce this threat.

Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) is another high-yielding renewable energy stock I think’s worth consideration.

It faces the same challenges as NextEnergy, like unpredictable weather patterns and interest rate risks. Higher rates depress profits by pulling down asset values and driving up borrowing costs.

But the stable nature of its operations, allied with its strong all-round value, makes it worth a close look. At 104.2p per share, Greencoat UK shares trade at a 31.1% discount to NAV per share of 151.1p.

Meanwhile, the company’s forward dividend yield is an attractive 10%. Dividends here have risen in 10 of the last 11 years.

As with solar power, wind as a proportion of the wider energy mix is extremely small (8.1% in 2024, according to Ember). Again, this provides a significant long-term opportunity.

And Greencoat UK’s focus on its home shores may give it an extra advantage. Government plans to overhaul wind farm planning rules could give it added scope to expand for growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is the rare dip in this FTSE powerhouse’s share price just the right time for investors to consider buying it?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 banking giant has seen its price tumble following the US tariffs news, but could the rare dip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After an 18% fall, is Rolls-Royce’s share price now just too cheap for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price was caught in the recent FTSE 100 sell-off. But now might be the time for me to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

11% yield! Could this UK stock  be a huge opportunity for investors targeting a second income?

| Stephen Wright

An double-digit dividend yield could be second-income buying opportunity if the stock market is underestimating this UK translation company. 

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 REIT’s been unaffected by Trump’s tariffs. And it’s yielding 8.3%

| James Beard

Our writer’s found a FTSE 250 real estate investment trust that hasn’t been caught in the fallout from ‘Liberation Day’.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Dividend Shares

Blimey, what’s happened to the Barclays share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting a 15-year high at the end of February, the Barclays share price has plunged in the past two…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

On 8.6 times earnings and a cash yield of 9%, this FTSE 250 share seems too cheap

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's been a rough week or so for UK shareholders, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both plunging. Yet…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I just bought this gold stocks fund for my SIPP!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in gold stocks could be the best way to capitalise on bullion's bull run. Here's a top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much passive income an investor could earn if they put £250 a month in an ISA at 40

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how small, regular investments can flourish into a generous passive income to secure a comfortable retirement years…

Read more »