Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the beaten down Lloyds share price set to soar after today’s good news?

Is the beaten down Lloyds share price set to soar after today’s good news?

The recent slump in the Lloyds share price has been a blow to Harvey Jones, because it’s one of his biggest portfolio holdings. But suddenly there’s some optimism around.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A few short months ago, the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price was bouncing happily along and I was feeling pleased with myself.

Pleased because I’d bought Lloyds shares just before they started to recover. Pleased because I was up about 45% in short order. And pleased that this was both one of my biggest holdings and best performers. I saw that as a happy synergy. I was also pleased with the dividends I had started to reinvest back into the stock. Pleased, pleased, pleased.

I was also relieved, because investors seemed to have dismissed suggestions that the motor finance mis-selling scandal would be the next PPI scandal. That nightmare cost Lloyds more than £23bn in compensation, as well as a heap of reputational damage.

I think this blue-chip bank has been oversold

The board had set aside £450m for motor finance mis-selling, which suggested it wasn’t too worried. But I was. Lloyds holds about £15bn in car loans through its Black Horse division, more than any other.

As a personal finance journalist, I’ve reported on this type of scandal before, and they have a habit of spiralling. Especially with money saving expert Martin Lewis whipping things up.

Things still looked set fair when Lloyds posted a solid set of Q3 results on 23 October. While statutory profits fell 2% year on year to £1.82bn, they still beat consensus forecasts of £1.6bn. CEO Charlie Nunn reaffirmed 2024 guidance.

Then on 28 October, Lloyds updated the market on recent Court of Appeal rulings on motor commission arrangements, and markets finally took fright. It said judges had ruled that lenders were also liable for any non-disclosures by dealers. Fears that the scandal could cost Lloyds £1.5bn suddenly came into sharper focus. Lloyds refuses to put a price on the potential cost, further spooking markets.

We still don’t know about the scandal

Its shares trailed but today they’ve suddenly jumped 3.06% after the Supreme Court agreed that Close Brothers, which has even greater exposure than Lloyds relative to its size, could appeal the motor finance commission ruling. Hope is in the air again.

Today, Lloyds shares look brilliant value with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.97%. If the motor finance scandal is settled at a modest cost, they could recover some of their lost value in short order. So should I buy more?

While I’m pleased by today’s jump, I won’t buy more. I don’t like to gamble on the outcome of court cases. So I won’t top up my Lloyd shares today. As for my current stake, I’ll continue to follow my original plan and hang onto them. I haven’t for a moment considered selling.

Lloyds shares have struggled in recent months but that’s neither here nor there, given that I plan to hold them for years and ideally decades. They’ll bounce back at some point. And while I wait, my reinvested dividends could pick up more stock at the lower price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

1 overlooked reason Warren Buffett’s made so much money by investing in Apple

| Stephen Wright

Being greedy when others are fearful is a big part of what makes Warren Buffett a great investor. But Stephen…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Looking for a large passive income? Consider these REITs in a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top dividend-paying companies to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two on Foolish writer Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Next year’s forecast 10.7% yield makes this FTSE blue chip my ultimate second income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks the second income he gets from top FTSE 100 dividend stocks puts his portfolio on solid ground.…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s a passive income ISA plan to consider

| Alan Oscroft

Interest rates from some cash investments might look good for passive income right now. But for the long term, I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This major bank says the IAG share price is too cheap at 6.7x earnings

| Dr. James Fox

I believe the IAG share price will fly higher into 2025 and I’m certainly not the only one that thinks…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

If an investor put £5k in Nvidia stock just 3 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the extraordinary performance of Nvidia stock and considers whether he'd invest in the AI…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Persimmon shares before the UK election is worth this much now

| John Fieldsend

The last few months have been a wild ride for Persimmon shares. Here's how our Foolish writer sees the state…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE 100 stocks with major red flags I’m avoiding for 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of FTSE 100 shares that he believes could underperform the broader index in the…

Read more »