Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If an investor put £5k in Nvidia stock just 3 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

If an investor put £5k in Nvidia stock just 3 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

Our writer takes a look at the extraordinary performance of Nvidia stock and considers whether he’d invest in the AI chip juggernaut today.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been the standout winner of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. It’s up around 700% since the release of ChatGPT just over two years ago!

But the AI stock has been doing the business over shorter timeframes too. Any investor who’d put five grand into Nvidia just three months ago would be sitting on a 25% gain.

In other words, their £5,000 stake would now be worth around £6,250 — a market-thrashing return.

The question for me now is whether I should reinvest in the stock after selling it earlier this year. Here are my thoughts.

Exponential growth rates

According to Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett’s mentor and the father of value investing, a growth firm/stock is one which doubles earnings per share every 10 years. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.2%.

In fiscal 2015 (FY15), Nvidia’s revenue was $4.7bn, with net profit of $630m. For FY25, the firm is expected to post revenue of $129bn and net profit of about $73bn.

Now, I haven’t used earnings on a per share basis here. Needless to say though, we’re not looking at a steady doubling over 10 years. In fact, the net profit CAGR is more like 61%!

Of course, Graham was writing in the 1930/40s, before semiconductors lay the foundations for the digital world and lower marginal costs of scaling. But the differences are stark.

Mind-boggling market cap gains

At the start of the 20th century, U.S. Steel became the first company to reach a $1bn valuation. In 1955, General Motors surpassed a $10bn market cap.

It took another three decades for IBM to break through the $100bn barrier. Then Apple became the first publicly traded company to achieve a $1trn valuation around 30 years later.

Nvidia? It’s added more than $3trn in market value in two years!

The lesson here is that transformative technologies like AI can enable growth rates that were utterly unimaginable in the past.

Insane demand

As things stand, AI spending continues to go through the roof, as next-generation AI models need more and more computing power on which to be trained.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said current demand for its chips is “insane“. Clearly, this bodes well for its upcoming quarters.

Some see future capital expenditure on AI infrastructure heading into the trillions. Meanwhile, nuclear power is even being touted to support the incredible future electricity demands of the technology.

Should I buy Nvidia shares?

Personally, I think the skyrocketing costs of training AI systems will end up mattering to huge tech firms.

If the return on investment from these enormous expenditures disappoints or doesn’t materialise, there may be a massive rethink on AI spending, impacting Nvidia’s growth significantly.

Moreover, Nvidia finds itself in a strange position. Its key cloud platform customers are all aggressively developing their own AI chips to help break their reliance on its own GPUs and associated software.

Something about this dynamic just doesn’t sit right with me. Nvidia might eventually prove too successful for its own good.

Admittedly, we’re not there yet, as it remains the leading arms dealer in today’s relentless battle for AI supremacy. Yet this uncertainty prevents me from rebuying the stock to hold for the next five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

1 overlooked reason Warren Buffett’s made so much money by investing in Apple

| Stephen Wright

Being greedy when others are fearful is a big part of what makes Warren Buffett a great investor. But Stephen…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Looking for a large passive income? Consider these REITs in a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top dividend-paying companies to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two on Foolish writer Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Next year’s forecast 10.7% yield makes this FTSE blue chip my ultimate second income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks the second income he gets from top FTSE 100 dividend stocks puts his portfolio on solid ground.…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Is the beaten down Lloyds share price set to soar after today’s good news?

| Harvey Jones

The recent slump in the Lloyds share price has been a blow to Harvey Jones, because it's one of his…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s a passive income ISA plan to consider

| Alan Oscroft

Interest rates from some cash investments might look good for passive income right now. But for the long term, I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This major bank says the IAG share price is too cheap at 6.7x earnings

| Dr. James Fox

I believe the IAG share price will fly higher into 2025 and I’m certainly not the only one that thinks…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Persimmon shares before the UK election is worth this much now

| John Fieldsend

The last few months have been a wild ride for Persimmon shares. Here's how our Foolish writer sees the state…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE 100 stocks with major red flags I’m avoiding for 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of FTSE 100 shares that he believes could underperform the broader index in the…

Read more »