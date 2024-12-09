Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Where’s the FTSE 100 heading in 2025? Here are the latest forecasts

Where’s the FTSE 100 heading in 2025? Here are the latest forecasts

The FTSE 100 might be on track to reach record highs in 2025, but which market sectors should investors be looking to buy before the surge?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s up 12% since the start of January, including dividends. Yet if the analyst forecasts are correct, the UK’s flagship index could have a lot further to travel.

With economic and political uncertainty slowly subsiding, 2025’s looking increasingly promising for business. This is especially true for sectors that have been hit hard by weakened consumer discretionary and public spending. So it’s not surprising that analysts are bullish for the future. In fact, if everything goes according to plan, the FTSE 100 might even surpass the coveted 10,000-point threshold for the first time ever!

What do the forecasts say?

The latest predictions from The Economy Forecast Agency are clear – the stock market’s going up in 2025. Is this a guarantee? Of course not.

Stock market forecasts have their limits in predictive power due to their reliance on key assumptions. In fact, most of the time, share price and index predictions prove themselves to be wrong. That’s why it’s prudent to take predictions with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Nevertheless, they can be a powerful tool in judging investor sentiment. So compared to its current level of 8,312 points, where could the FTSE 100 end up by this time next year?

OpinionFTSE 100 ForecastPotential Gain
Pessimistic9,030+8.6%
Average9,710+16.8%
Optimistic10,390+25.0%

Even in the worst-case scenario, the FTSE 100 appears to be on track to stay slightly ahead of its long-term historical average of 8%. And that’s even before factoring the extra returns from dividends into the equation.

But should economic conditions improve at an accelerating pace, index investors might be rewarded with some pretty jaw-dropping returns that push the FTSE 100 to record highs.

Time to buy FTSE 100 stocks?

Just because an index has the potential to go through the roof doesn’t mean all of its constituents will follow. Therefore, stock pickers will have some extra work to do to filter out the winners from the duds.

One area of potential interest is the UK homebuilders. With government policy pushing for 1.5 million next homes to be built over the next five years along with mortgage rates tumbling, companies like Persimmon (LSE:PSN) should have little trouble developing their landbanks. And with shares sliding by almost 30% over the last couple of months, the stock’s trading near its 52-week low.

If everything goes according to plan, that creates a potentially lucrative inflexion point as homebuilding activity starts ramping up.

But at the same time, even with a supportive government, Persimmon, along with its rivals, may not be stellar performers next year. The UK has a significant shortage of skilled tradesmen needed to build homes, resulting in slow construction times. And it’s also worth pointing out that previous homebuilding targets set by previous governments have all missed the deadline.

Therefore, as with any potential investment, investors need to weigh the risks against the potential rewards when considering buying a stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Considering an ISA for retirement? Here’s how investors could aim for £2,000 a month with dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer outlines how a well-balanced portfolio of dividend shares in an ISA could lead to a decent stream of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the BP share price forecast

| Dr. James Fox

BP's share price should be higher. That’s what analysts are saying, but things can move quickly in the hydrocarbons and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 53% in 3 months! What’s fuelling the red-hot Burberry share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is whooping it up as the dramatic Burberry share price recovery wipes out most of his losses in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I aim for a million by holding just 10 shares?

| Harvey Jones

Can Harvey Jones aim for a million in his ISA pot by investing in a broad-based portfolio of around 20…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Dividend Shares

Warning: hedge funds expect this FTSE dividend stock to tank

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE dividend stock's down 54% over the last five years. And institutional investors expect its share price to continue…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should investors follow Warren Buffett and invest in this well known pizza company?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s investment company just put over half a billion dollars into Domino’s Pizza. Should UK investors grab some shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 cheap FTSE 100 stock I’ve snapped up for 2025 and beyond

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines three compelling reasons why he recently decided to add this bargain-basement FTSE 100 stock to his portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell this FTSE stinker and buy mighty Tesco shares instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching Tesco shares rise and rise, while his holding in FTSE 100 mining giant Glencore goes…

Read more »