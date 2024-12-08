3 ISA mistakes to avoid in 2025!

This trio of ISA mistakes can be costly. Our writer explains what they are and why he’ll try to avoid them next year — and every year!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It is less than a month until the New Year. As an investor though, that means I still have around four months before my current ISA allowance expires. At that point, I will get another year’s allowance (unless the government monkeys about further, as it did with the proposed British ISA).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

With lots of potential to invest my ISA in 2025 and beyond, here are three mistakes I will be seeking to avoid.

Mistake 1: ignoring seemingly small costs

What is the difference between 1% and 1.5%? At face value, it may seem like there is little to chose. But an ISA is a long-term investment vehicle – and over the long term, seemingly small differences can add up.

For example, imagine £20k gets chipped away by 1% a year. After 20 years, it will be £16,358.

What if it gets chipped away by 1.5% each year for the same period? I will end up with £14,783. That strikes me as a big difference.

Before even considering how to invest my ISA then, I look at what options may be suitable for me and what charges each will impose.

There are lots of choices available so I want to make the choice that best suits my own financial circumstances and objectives.

Mistake 2: going ‘all in’ on one big idea

Still, even if the charges are higher, maybe I could still make bucketloads of cash if I choose the right shares?

Yes, I could. Putting a £20k ISA into Nvidia stock five years ago, for example, would mean I was now sitting on shares worth over half a million pounds (£547,000, in fact).

But such runaway successes are the exception not the rule – and even the best company can run into unforeseen difficulties.

So wise investors always spread their ISA over a range of shares.

Mistake 3: failing to spot a potential value trap

Another mistake is buying a share with an unusually high dividend yield, only to see it cut.

For example, Diversified Energy Company (LSE: DEC) and its 7% yield may look appealing. A few months ago though, that yield was actually quite a bit higher.

The company that specialises in buying up old gas wells has slashed its dividend. Not only that, the share price has tumbled 48% in five years.

That does not surprise me. High-yield shares that cut their dividend often see a share price fall as a result.

Diversified has some things going for it. It owns tens of thousands of wells. Thanks to its secondhand purchasing habits, it does not need to spend on exploration like many oil and gas majors do.

But it has borrowed heavily as it has grown, while facing risks from the cleanup costs of old wells to volatile energy prices.

I do not own this share partly because I fear such risks mean even the current dividend, though smaller than it was formerly, could be cut again.

If I had bought Diversified for my ISA before its dividend cut, I may now think I had fallen into a classic trap. That is one mistake I am always keen to avoid!