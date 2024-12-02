Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Why NIO stock fell 13% in November

Why NIO stock fell 13% in November

Jon Smith flags up a couple of key factors that he believes contributed to the fall in NIO stock over the course of the past month.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have been in the news a lot recently, but unfortunately not for many of the right reasons. NIO (NYSE:NIO) endured a tough month, falling by 13%. There were a couple of stand-out reasons that I saw contributing to the drop in NIO stock.

Losses increasing

The first one was poor Q3 results, which came out in the second half of November. The report showed total revenue of $2.66bn, a drop of 2.1% from the same quarter in 2023. As for the bottom line, NIO lost $746.4m, which was more than expected and an increase from both the loss posted last quarter and the loss from a year ago.

It’s true that the company is delivering more vehicles. During the quarter, it achieved a record-breaking delivery of 61,855 smart EVs. This is great, but NIO still faces the problem of needing to improve profit margins to enable it to break even and flip from posting losses to becoming profitable.

The results couldn’t provide a catalyst for the stock to rally, leaving investors somewhat underwhelmed.

China trade concerns

Another factor that hurt the stock was the US Presidential election result. Donald Trump’s victory is seen as a difficult one for relations with China, given his stance on tariffs and other trading measures.

He has outlined that he intends to add an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports as one of his first acts as President in January. We don’t know what will come after that, but it’s likely that companies like NIO won’t be able to penetrate the US market very well in the coming years.

Of course, NIO still has a large potential market in Asia, it doesn’t need the US in order to be successful. But NIO is a stock that’s listed in Asia but also in the US. So it’s easier for US investors to express a negative view on the whole situation via NIO shares than some other companies that might not be listed on the US stock market.

Trying to find value

Looking ahead, we’ll have to wait until early 2025 to get more financial updates to see how the company is performing. Without much company-specific information, I expect the share price will continue to move lower. After all, it’s down 38% over the past year. In my experience, when a stock is trundling lower over a long period of time, it takes a clear catalyst in order to spark a rally.

Of course, some investors might consider it to be a value purchase right now. It’s difficult to pin a fair value, given that the company is loss-making. However, some might think that NIO will be able to keep growing market share in China and the rest of Asia. If EV demand jumps in the coming year and deliveries keep increasing, there’s the potential for it to make a profit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why the Tesla share price rocketed 38% in November

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers the reasons for the recent red-hot Tesla share price performance. Is now a good time for him…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I think Tesla stock’s overpriced. So why not short it?

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks Tesla stock has got ahead of itself since the US election. So why not put his money…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Ferrari shares for my SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari stock has done very well in this investor's SIPP portfolio. But is it attractively priced to warrant investing more…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the S&P 500 might be due a sharp pullback, based on a recent chance conversation with…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Surprise! This monopoly stock has taken over my Stocks and Shares ISA (again)

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has a (nice) dilemma in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio after one incredible growth stock rocketed higher…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
US Stock

How an investor could aim for a million buying only 8 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how someone could aim for a million pound portfolio by considering a mix of growth stocks, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which do I like best today, Nvidia or Tesla stock?

| Alan Oscroft

EV maker Tesla stock is on the up, while Nvidia growth is softening a bit. But they're both in the…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Could me buying this stock with a $2.5bn market-cap be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) stock's nearly doubled so far in November. Could this start-up be another Tesla in the making?

Read more »