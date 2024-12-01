Member Login
2 cheap penny stocks to consider in December!

These penny stocks trade on rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. Royston Wild explains why he thinks they’re too cheap not to consider.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

Investing in penny stocks carries high risk, but also offers potentially spectacular rewards. These smaller growth shares can deliver excellent capital gains if profits take off. However, they can also sink quickly if trading conditions worsen, and can be prone to frequent share price volatility.

By focusing on companies with low valuations, investors enjoy a cushion that can limit price losses and volatility. But this isn’t the only advantage. Buying small-cap shares on the cheap can lead to especially large long-term returns as well.

With all this in mind, here are two penny stocks to consider this month.

Serabi Gold

Things haven’t been going the way of gold stocks more recently. Precious metals diggers have fallen across the board as prices of the commodity have sunk.

Junior gold miner Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB) is the exception to this trend, however. Its share price has continued rising despite the adverse impact of Donald Trump’s election victory on bullion values. And so it’s now 103% more expensive than it was at the start of 2024.

There’s no guarantee that it can continue defying gravity if gold plunges again. But at current prices the Brazilian miner is still worth a close look in my opinion.

It trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 1.8 times for 2025. This makes it one of the cheapest gold producers currently listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Brokers expect earnings here to fly 63% next year, following on from a predicted 352% rise in 2024. City bullishness reflects the work Serabi’s undertaking to steadily increase production at its Coringa mine, eventually hitting 60,000 ounces a year by 2026. A bright outlook for gold prices also supports these forecasts.

I certainly think demand for the safe-haven metal could snap back given the worsening conflict in Eastern Europe, recent troubles in the fight against inflation, and concerns over US tariffs and how they may affect global growth.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings

Signs that inflation may be stickier for longer than expected is concerning for building materials suppliers like Michelmersh (LSE:MBH).

Sharply rising prices mean higher interest rates than usual, which in turn is bad for homes demand. This typically feeds through to lower housebuilding activity and weak demand for bricks.

Yet I still believe Michelmersh is an attractive stock to consider today. For one, it offers excellent value, with a P/E ratio of 10.7 times for 2025 and a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.5.

I remain extremely bullish on the brickmaker’s long-term outlook as well. Rapid population growth in Britain means housebuilding will need to pick up strongly over the next decade. Under current government plans, some 1.5m homes will be built between now and 2029.

Michelmersh is well placed to capitalise on any construction boom, too. It has capacity of 125m bricks per year, and has a strong balance sheet (with net cash of £4.1m as of June) to embark on further acquisitions as opportunities arise.

With it also offering a tasty 4.8% dividend yield, I think the brickmaker’s a top value stock to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

