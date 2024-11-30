Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are UK penny stocks set to skyrocket in 2025?

Are UK penny stocks set to skyrocket in 2025?

With UK growth shares becoming thinner on the ground, I think growth investors might turn to penny stocks in the coming year.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks can be volatile. Yes, I know all stocks can be, but low-price ones seem to shine more than others when sentiment is bright. And they can take it harder on the chin when investors are feeling nervous.

Right now, brokers are mixed about the fortunes of these very small-cap companies in 2025. That’s in line with market sentiment in general.

On top of our painfully slow economic recovery, political events are taking their toll. Economists fear Donald Trump’s plans for trade tariffs could hurt a number of countries, including the US. And the Bank of England expects the Labour budget to edge inflation up again in 2025.

A growth year?

Still, according to Jefferies, 66% of market respondents expect the FTSE 100 to end 2025 higher. And that optimism reflects hopes for stock markets in general.

Growth looks increasingly hard to find, and I think that could affect penny shares either way. Maybe investors will step back from growth and seek safety in dividends? Or with penny stocks typically bought for growth, perhaps they’ll take a bit more risk and go for them?

Whichever way the bottom end of the market-cap range goes in the coming 12 months, I definitely see some I think are worth considering.

For the long term

I’d still only buy a penny stock based on its long-term potential and not on where the winds of emotion might be blowing.

That brings Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT) to light, though I suspect shareholders might have to be patient for a bit longer.

The share price is down 45% in the last five years, and I’m not surprised.

Topps does wall and floor tiles, laminates, wood flooring, and similar products. Those should do well when property is booming, when people are renovating and decorating, and there’s a decent bit of spare cash in homeowners’ pockets.

And, well, the past few years haven’t been kind to people in that market.

Better times ahead?

But as falling inflation and interest rates start to make building and home renovation look more attractive, I think demand could start to turn.

I do think it could take longer than we’d been expecting, mind. Every time we start to open our eyes to a brighter future, something seems to come along and kick sand in them.

Still, the share price weakness means we’re looking at a juicy forecast dividend yield of 9.1%. That’s even with a loss per share on the cards for 2024, which forecasts see reversing in 2025.

Valuation improving

I’d rate the dividend as a risky one until earnings get back to covering it. Analysts expect that to happen in 2025, though even by 2026, they only see cover of 1.4 times.

And though projected net debt looks low at £72m by 2026, this is a company with a market cap of only £79m. There’s risk there too.

I’ve come close to buying Topps Tiles in the past. And I’m considering it once again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

Up 332%, this iconic UK share has really surprised me!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considered adding this UK share to his portfolio in 2020 but didn't -- and has missed out on…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start (or continue!) buying shares with £500

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane, if he had his time again, would start buying shares the way he does now. Here he explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ISA strategies to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of three different investment strategies and explains how he manages his Stocks and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Ferrari shares for my SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari stock has done very well in this investor's SIPP portfolio. But is it attractively priced to warrant investing more…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

My simple 3-step passive income plan for 2025

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines a straightforward plan to sustainably increase his passive income from dividend stocks in the New Year.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 250 dividend shares to consider buying for 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

When looking for income shares to buy, it's worth checking out the whole stock market and not just the traditional…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 hit 10,000 in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

It's guessing game time again, as we all get out our crystal balls and try to predict where the FTSE…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£1,000 parked in the FTSE 100 at the start of the year, would be worth this much now

| Christopher Ruane

Despite liking the profitable performance of the FTSE 100 index so far this year, Christopher Ruane explains why he bought…

Read more »