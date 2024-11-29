Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What would it take for the Tesla share price to double – or halve?

What would it take for the Tesla share price to double – or halve?

Christopher Ruane considers sentiments and hard facts when trying to unpick what could move the Tesla share price up or down in a big way.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For those who like sudden shifts in acceleration or deceleration, a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) car can be just the thing. The same applies to the Tesla share price.

Take a look at the price in recent years to see what I mean.

Since April, it is up 134%. In other words, it has comfortably more than doubled.

Still, that April price reflected a 59% fall (well over half) from where it had been just two years previously – and 70% off its 2021 highs.

For a tiny company with a small market capitalisation, such swings would be noteworthy. But Tesla is a massive business, currently commanding a market capitalisation north of a trillion dollars. Swings on this scale defy common investing logic in some ways. Tesla’s underlying business performance has not moved around so wildly during that period.

So, for the share price to double (again) or halve (again), what might need to happen – and what does it mean for my investment choices?

The shares could soar from here

In the short term, the prospect of a more protectionist economic regime in the US could help fuel the Tesla share price, as we have seen.

I have doubts about what that means in the longer term though.

The car supply chain is complex and globalised. Tesla has a massive factory in China that exports cars. A different US policy on import tariffs – and retaliation from other nations that would likely follow – could be bad not good for Tesla’s business, in my view.

But what might jumpstart the shares is ongoing proof of Tesla’s growth opportunities. It remains a massive player in electric cars and I expect those sales to grow. Its power business is growing at speed.

However, those things are well-known and I think they should already be factored in to the current Tesla share price, trading for 91 times earnings. That looks expensive to me: too expensive for me to invest, in fact.

For the share to double from here then, I think we will need to see some very strong evidence of a positive step change in the business. From what is currently in the pipeline, mass production of driverless cars could be such a move.

Again though, that prospect is already widely known. So while it is possible, I do not expect Tesla shares to double in the next couple of years. I could be wrong though: the stock is up 1,413% in five years.

Things could get worse

What about halving?

That might not be as dramatic as it sounds in terms of valuation. Even if Tesla stock halved today, the price-to-earnings ratio would be 45. In my view, that is still high. So I see a valuation-based justification for a much lower price.

As for specific triggers, beyond the tariff regime I mentioned above, a few things concern me. Tesla is no longer the clear market leader in electric cars. Rivals like BYD mean prices are falling, which is likely bad news for Tesla’s profit margins.

Delays in rolling out the automated car plans could hurt sentiment. I also see a risk that, if the US economy does not  pick up speed in the way many investors are hoping, leading US shares that have soared in recent years could come crashing back to earth – including Tesla.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

UK investors are obsessed with Nvidia stock! Here’s why

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers a few reasons why Nvidia stock has gone up so dramatically in recent years and whether he'd…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying after the Black Friday sales

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever bargains retailers are offering for Black Friday, stock brokers aren't joining in. I reckon I see enough cheap shares…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

P/E ratio of 6! Is the Centrica share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons the current Centrica share price could be a real bargain. But as a former shareholder, will he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What sort of British companies has Warren Buffett invested in – and why?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has fished on both sides of the pond over the decades in a hunt for bargain shares. Our…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m investing in dividend shares to aim for long-term wealth

| Mark Hartley

Our writer plans to turn investments in dividend shares into a retirement pot by implementing a structured, long-term approach.

Read more »

Investing Articles

With their 7.2% dividend yield, are Aviva shares a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the Aviva dividend outlook and its current valuation mean he sees it as a share investors…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 179%, is this penny share about to break the £1 barrier?

| Christopher Ruane

Following strong interim results from this company in the middle of a price boom, our writer weighs whether the penny…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I pile into Greatland Gold (GGP) now the share price is just 7.25p?

| Kevin Godbold

The Greatland Gold (GGP) share price could take off on the back of "transformational" operational progress, but I'm hesitant.

Read more »