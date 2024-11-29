Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I pile into Greatland Gold (GGP) now the share price is just 7.25p?

Should I pile into Greatland Gold (GGP) now the share price is just 7.25p?

The Greatland Gold (GGP) share price could take off on the back of “transformational” operational progress, but I’m hesitant.

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the price of gold near its all-time high, Greatland Gold (LSE: GGP) may be worth consideration if the share price near 7.25p proves to offer decent value.

However, there’s a little problem with this one. The Australia-focused gold exploration and development business hasn’t yet scored a full trading year of revenue, never mind earnings.

But that situation may be about to change.

Is this an opportunity, or what?

On 10 September, the company announced a “transformational” acquisition from Newmont Corporation. The deal means Greatland will buy the Telfer gold-copper mine and the remaining 70% stake of the near-by Havieron gold-copper project, plus other related interests in the Paterson region of Western Australia.

The two firms are aiming to complete the deal by early December, so it’s imminent. But it’s also expensive. The total consideration and loan repayment will be “up to” US$475m. 

But that’s just the start. Greatland has already raised $334m via an institutional placing and retail investor offer “to fund the acquisition and other uses”.  This is the latest in a long line of fundraising events, each one diluting existing shareholders.

Coming down the road, there’s also a promise of loans from a consortium of banks: $75m for working capital, $25m for contingencies, and a whopping $750m to finance the development of the Havieron project.

These are big sums of investment and shareholders have suffered so far in Greatland’s journey. The stock chart tells the story.

I’ve found in the past with these profitless mine-development companies that the optimum time to invest is right on the cusp of first production. There’s often plenty of time to get a decent entry price for a stock when earnings are just about a nailed-on certainty.

Holding back has saved me from several investment disasters over the years.

That way, many things that can go wrong in the development business have often done so — and that almost always seems to happen, with more calls for finance along the way.

Hang on, this one may be different

However, this situation seems a little unusual because the company is buying in at almost-ready production state. But how far from completion is the development part of the assets in the deal? It looks like there’s a long road to travel yet.

Chair Mark Barnaba said the acquisition of Telfer provides a “de-risked” near-term mine plan. On top of that, there are “substantial” ore stockpiles at the surface and attractive mine life extension opportunities.

Crucially, production from Telfer should generate free cash flow to support the development of the Havieron project.

Ownership of the Telfer infrastructure “substantially” reduces the cost of completing Havieron’s development, Banaba said. It also “enhances” the potential value of exploration success in the firm’s “extensive” Paterson exploration portfolio.  

There’s still risk here, so I’ll at least wait until the deal completes next month and possibly a few weeks and months after that before considering a purchase of the shares.

Nevertheless, Banaba reckons the company is well positioned to build a “generational mining complex and create value for shareholders”. So I’m keeping the stock on close watch and aim to follow the news flow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

How much can I really make from UK stocks?

| John Fieldsend

This Fool was thrilled to discover a fascinating study on the long-term returns of UK stocks. Here's what it had…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Direct Line shares rocketed 41% yesterday! What now?

| Paul Summers

Direct Line shares have smashed through the ceiling on news of a takeover bid from another UK insurance giant. Our…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

What are the best value shares for me to buy in December?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in UK companies looking to streamline their operations could be attractive opportunities for value investors next…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock really the next Rolls-Royce?

| Stephen Wright

JP Morgan analysts suggest shares in FTSE 100 aerospace manufacturer Melrose could be set for some big gains. Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This Stocks and Shares ISA plan could reduce my investing stress

| Alan Oscroft

Does trying to decide what shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA give you headaches? Maybe there's a…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the S&P 500 might be due a sharp pullback, based on a recent chance conversation with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Aged 40? Here’s how skipping the daily coffee could build a £2.4m ISA!

| Royston Wild

With a tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA, UK investors have a chance to build long-term wealth for the price of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Greggs shares to 2026

| Royston Wild

Payouts at the FTSE 250 baker have rebounded in recent years. Is now the time to consider buying Greggs shares…

Read more »