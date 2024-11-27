Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the BT share price forecast up to 2027

Here’s the BT share price forecast up to 2027

After a long slide, the BT share price has finally started to pick up a bit in 2024. And analysts are positive about the future.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I really thought the last set of full-year results would have given the BT Group (LSE: BT.A) share price a boost, after the telecoms giant told us it had reached a key milestone.

It did for a brief spell, but the shares flattened again. Then the price dipped after this year’s H1 results on 7 November. The lacklustre response comes despite BT having soothed my nerves on my key dividend worry.

What has to happen for the BT share price to start climbing again?

Past peak costs

I need to remind myself what the FY results fuss was all about:

Having passed peak capex on our full fibre broadband rollout and achieved our £3 billion cost and service transformation programme a year ahead of schedule, we’ve now reached the inflection point on our long-term strategy — CEO Allison Kirkby, May 2024

I saw the capital expenditure needed for broadband rollout as risking potential hits for two important factors: BT’s debt mountain and the prospects for its dividend.

Dividend outlook

The dividend‘s forecast at 5.2% this year, rising to 5.3% by 2027. That’s not a huge yield, but it has one key thing in its favour. Forecast earnings should cover it, 1.7 times in the 2024-25 year, and up to 2.0 times going by 2027 forecasts.

BT hasn’t had to do what I’ve feared the most, namely lowering its dividend, the way rival Vodafone did with a 50% cut. This year’s progress has boosted my confidence in BT’s long-term dividend prospects. But how do debt forecasts look?

Debt rising

With H1 results, I didn’t like what I saw. Net debt was up to £20.3bn, despite those cost savings and the slowing of capital expenditure. The board said it was mainly due to £0.8bn scheduled pension scheme contributions, which would do it.

Forecasts put the figure at £19.9bn by March 2025, and up at £20.2bn by 2027. Will passing this “inflection point” ever have any effect on debt?

Outlook

At the interim stage, BT spoke of “revenue growth and EBITDA growth ahead of revenue, enhanced by cost transformation from FY26 to FY30“. That, it seems, should feed through to “normalised free cash flow of circa £2bn in FY27 and circa £3bn by the end of the decade“.

Forecasts reflect that, putting 2027 free cash flow at £1.96bn. I just wonder why nobody appears to expect any of it to be used to make a serious attempt at getting BT’s debt down.

The share price

There’s a consensus target of 202p for the BT share price right now. It suggests a healthy 29% rise from today to get there. To know whether that’s going to be realistic, I think we might have to wait for the next FY results. They’re not due until May 2025, but a Q3 update in January might give us a clue.

I’m increasingly drawn to BT as a dividend stock. But I really want to see that inflection point turning into hard cash first.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 13% today on results, is this FTSE 250 share too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

After slumping to multi-year lows, is FTSE 250 share Pets at Home now an excellent value stock to consider? Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After FY results, why is the easyjet share price still less than half what it used to be?

| Christopher Ruane

After a strong set of results, our writer digs into why the easyJet share price is still far lower than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Aviva share price get above £5 and stay there?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Aviva share price edging towards the £5 level, our writer weighs some pros and cons that might influence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in a FTSE 100 index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100’s recent performance isn't quite what it was back in the 90s. But it still hosts several fantastic…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

Why I believe this cheap stock is fundamentally doomed

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a cheap stock that he's personally not going to get involved with due to a risk…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
US Stock

How an investor could aim for a million buying only 8 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how someone could aim for a million pound portfolio by considering a mix of growth stocks, including…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Back at its 2019 level, has the ITM share price fallen too far?

| Christopher Ruane

After a rough couple of years, the ITM share price is now back to where it stood in 2019. As…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett says he’d start investing today

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says if he was starting again with investing, he’d try to find undervalued opportunities where other investors aren’t…

Read more »