Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9.3%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend giants to consider buying

9.3%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend giants to consider buying

Our writer examines a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares and explains some of the opportunities and risks he sees in each one’s shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is the index of the London stock market’s largest firms. It includes businesses with some very large dividend yields, like the three below, all of which I believe are worth considering.

When 9.3% is regarded as a low yield from a blue-chip company, my attention is grabbed!

But of the three FTSE 100 businesses I discuss here, this one is in fact the lowest-yielding right now!

The company in question is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

Like many people, when I think of that name, my mind immediately conjures up a multi-coloured umbrella. That sort of brand awareness takes decades to build — and I see it as a strong competitive advantage.

Competitive advantage helps, because Legal & General competes in the crowded market of retirement-linked financial services.

It is crowded because it is so big and potentially lucrative. That helps explain why Legal & General is able to generate so much excess cash that not only does it plan to keep growing its dividend annually, but it has also been buying back its own shares.

I see risks here, as with any share. The company’s profit has fallen for the past two years. If the stock market enters a rough patch and asset valuations fall, Legal & General could see weaker earnings. As an investor focused on the long term though, I plan to keep holding this FTSE 100 share.

M&G

Another such share I have no plans to sell is M&G (LSE: MNG).

With a yield of 9.8%, it is potentially more lucrative right now in terms of passive income streams even than Legal & General. Whereas Legal & General aims to grow its dividend per share annually, M&G has done so in recent years but its stated aim is either to grow or simply maintain the payout each year.

Can it do so?

On one hand, I could point to possible storm clouds. Policyholders (excluding the Heritage business division) have been pulling more cash out of the asset manager’s funds than they have been putting in, based on the firm’s interim results.

If that lasts, it could mean lower earnings.

Still, with a large customer base, strong brand and business mode that has demonstrated large cash generation potential, I have no plans to sell my M&G shareholding.

Phoenix

A double-digit percentage annual dividend yield is a rare thing in the blue-chip index.

But that does not mean it is unheard of. Indeed, right now, Phoenix (LSE: PHNX) offers a mouth-watering yield of 10.4%.

Even better, the company has raised its dividend per share annually over the past few years.

It has also set out a plan to keep doing so (something known as having a progressive dividend policy), although in practice whether it is able to deliver on that will depend on business performance. After all, no company’s dividend is ever set in stone.

What sort of company is Phoenix, anyway? It may be far from a household name, but some of its operating units like Standard Life are very well known. The business has proven it can generate substantial excess capital to fund dividends.

If the property market weakens, valuations in the firm’s mortgage arm could result to weaker earnings. But from an income perspective, I see Phoenix as a FTSE 100 share investors should consider buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£500 to invest a month? Consider aiming to turn that into a £20,000 passive income like this!

| Royston Wild

With a regular monthly investment, it's possible to build a large and steady passive income for retirement. Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

As retirement needs soar 60%, here’s how I’m building wealth with UK shares

| Royston Wild

A regular investment in UK shares and funds could help Brits create a large and lasting pension. Our writer Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy Games Workshop shares before they reach the FTSE 100!

| John Fieldsend

Games Workshop shares look likely to join the FTSE 100 soon. Here’s why I think investors should consider buying the…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Could me buying this stock with a $2.5bn market-cap be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) stock's nearly doubled so far in November. Could this start-up be another Tesla in the making?

Read more »

Investing Articles

5,000 shares of this UK dividend stock could net me £1,700 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer calculates the passive income he could earn from holding a significant number of shares in this powerful dividend-paying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price drops on Budget fallout, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Kingfisher share price was on a strong 2024 run until the DIY group warned us of the possible effects…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 passive income shares to consider for December 2024 onwards?

| Kevin Godbold

These are popular UK shares investors often buy for passive income from dividends, but are they actually good investments now?

Read more »