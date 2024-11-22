Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After a 540% rise, could this penny share keep going?

After a 540% rise, could this penny share keep going?

This penny share has seen mixed fortunes in recent years. Our writer looks ahead to some potentially exciting developments in 2025. Will he invest?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dream of buying a penny share only to see it soar in price can be alluring – but in practice many make big strides in the wrong direction.

One penny share that has done very well over the past five years is mining prospector Kodal Minerals (LSE: KOD). Over that period, the share has soared 540%.

It still sells for less than a penny (little more than a farthing in old money, in fact!) But recent performance has been disappointing. This year the price has fallen 11%.

The Kodal Minerals share price is now around 64% lower than its high point in April of last year (coincidentally, the very month I wrote that I would not be investing in the miner).

Rollercoaster ride

That sort of volatility underlines the point that, often, investing in penny shares is not for the faint-hearted. So what has been going on – and might the lower price offer a chance for me to add Kodal to my portfolio?

As tends to be the case with a number of penny shares, Kodal basically has an interest in some mining prospects that might turn out to be highly lucrative. But whether that ends up being the case depends on factors like the viability of production, political risks (Kodal’s flagship project is in west Africa) and also market pricing for the minerals it aims to mine (such as lithium at the main prospect site).

A rising lithium price for a while, promising results from the main drill sites, and a partnership with a larger Chinese mining company all help explain why the Kodal share price has done so well over the past five years.

Possibly still lots of opportunity

But I think those things have now been factored into the share price, notably the Chinese deal that helped boost Kodal’s appeal as it involved a significant cash injection.

I still see a number of things to like about the Kodal investment case. The flagship west African lithium project is close to completion and production is expected to start in the first quarter of next year. From the second quarter of next year, the company projects strong free cash flow (though for now that remains a projection – we will see what happens in practice).

At the end of March, Kodal had a cash balance of £16m. That is equivalent to around a quarter of its current market capitalisation and helps it to fund ongoing operations before it moves into generating free cash flows.

Tempting, but not for me

All of this is known to the market. But I still reckon that, if production does indeed start in the upcoming quarter and Kodal generates strong free cash flows within the next seven or so months, as it predicts, that may motivate some investors to look again at its investment case.

If things go well – for example production meets targets and lithium prices are reasonable – I could see a justification for the price to go up.

But the past several years have seen the lithium price fall sharply (though it is still well above where it stood five years ago). Kodal is heavily dependent on one project. Some investors may be comfortable with that level of risk but I am not, so will not be buying this penny share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is GSK a bargain now the share price is near 1,333p?

| Kevin Godbold

Biopharma company GSK looks like a decent stock to consider for the long term, so is today's lower share price…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Could December be a great month to buy UK shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some possible reasons to look for shares to buy in December -- but he'll be using the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Sticking to FTSE shares, I’d still aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income like this!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in blue-chip FTSE shares with proven business models, our writer hopes he can build sizeable passive income streams…

Read more »

Growth Shares

BT shares? I think there are much better UK stocks for the long term

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long term, many UK stocks have performed much better than BT. Here’s a look at two companies that…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 going to 10,000 by 2030? This expert thinks so

| Ben McPoland

One stock market strategist sees animal spirits taking hold and driving the S&P 500 index even higher by the end…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m expecting my Phoenix Group shares to give me a total return of 25% in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Phoenix Group shares have had a difficult few months but that doesn't worry Harvey Jones. He loves their 10%+ yield…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

14.5bn reasons why I think the Legal & General share price is at least 11% undervalued

| James Beard

According to our writer, the Legal & General share price doesn’t appear to reflect the underlying profitability of the business. 

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Value Shares

After a 16% drop, FTSE 100 stock JD Sports Fashion looks like a steal to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has tanked since mid-September. Edward Sheldon believes that there's value on offer after the share price…

Read more »