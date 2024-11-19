Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With P/E ratios of 7.2 and 9, I think these FTSE 100 shares are bargains!

With P/E ratios of 7.2 and 9, I think these FTSE 100 shares are bargains!

The FTSE 100 has risen sharply in 2024, but there are still lots of top value shares out there. Royston Wild picks out two of his favourites.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 shares are on sale. Here’s why I think they’re worth serious consideration from savvy investors.

Rio Tinto

2024’s been a tough year for mining companies. Despite supply-side worries, prices of key commodities have sunk due to continued economic weakness in China.

Things have been especially difficult for major iron ore producers, too. Diversified miner Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), for instance, recorded disappointing ore shipment forecasts again in the third quarter. At 84.5m tonnes, these missed estimates by around 800,000 tonnes.

This weakness reflects troubles in China’s property market in particular. It means that Rio’s share price has dropped 15% since the start of 2024.

As a consequence of this weakness, the mega miner today trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just nine times. I think this represents an attractive dip buying opportunity to consider.

I believe the long-term outlook for Rio remains extremely bright. It’s why I own its shares in my own portfolio.

For one, demand for industrial metals like iron ore, copper, and aluminium is tipped to boom in the coming decades. This is thanks to a plethora of factors including the growing green economy, ongoing urbanisation in emerging markets, and rapid global digitalisation.

I also like larger operators like this, as their considerable financial strength gives them additional growth opportunities. Rio itself put up $6.7bn last month to buy Arcadium Lithium, whose product is an essential material in electric car production.

I don’t think these phenomena are reflected in the cheapness of Rio Tinto’s shares.

One final thing to consider: the Footsie firm’s P/E ratio of 9 times is substantially lower than the corresponding readings of other diversified mining giants.

Mining stockForward P/E ratio
Glencore14.4 times
BHP Billiton11.2 times
Anglo American15.7 times
Freeport-McMoran28.5 times

HSBC Holdings

HSBC‘s (LSE:HSBA) also under threat from China’s economic slowdown. But this isn’t all. The bank also faces mounting pressure on profit margins as global interest rates start to head lower.

Yet despite problems in Asia’s largest economy, the bank’s share price has headed in the opposite direction to Rio Tinto’s. It’s currently up 14% in the year to date.

While it’s not out of the woods, trading at HSBC has encouragingly beaten most expectations so far, driving investor interest. Revenue and pre-tax profit were up 5% and 10% respectively in quarter three, latest financials showed.

Despite recent price gains, HSBC’s shares still look dirt-cheap to me. Their forward P/E ratio of 7.2 times is almost half the FTSE 100 average (14.1 times).

The emerging markets bank is also much cheaper than most of its blue-chip peers based on predicted earnings.

Banking shareForward P/E ratio
Lloyds8.2 times
Barclays7.5 times
NatWest8.1 times
Standard Chartered7.6 times

I’d far sooner purchase HSBC shares than UK-focused shares like Lloyds and NatWest. And that’s not just because of its superior value.

Its focus on fast-growing Asia provides the opportunity for breakneck earnings growth thanks to rising regional wealth and population expansion. Like Rio Tinto, I think it’s a top bargain to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Up 125% in 5 years, the BAE share price has beaten Rolls-Royce. Which is better?

| Alan Oscroft

Both the BAE and Rolls-Royce share prices have been having a storming time. Here's how they stack up against each…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This skyrocketing US growth stock has put all others to shame — including its core investment!

| Mark David Hartley

Up 378% this year, the spectacular growth of this US tech stock is leaving all others in the dust. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE dividend share to target a lifelong second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks investing in dividend stocks from the UK stock market is the best way for him to generate…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

The Barclays share price keeps surging! Was I wrong to sell the stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Barclays share price is still rising, even though he feels that further gains could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 stock set to gatecrash the FTSE 100 in 2025!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers a quality stock that's poised to join the FTSE 100 next year. Could there also be a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

As earnings growth boosts the Imperial Brands share price, is it a top FTSE 100 dividend choice?

| Alan Oscroft

The Imperial Brands share price has come storming back as investors piled in for the big dividends. What's next, after…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Warren Buffett just bought and sold these stocks. Here’s why I don’t agree

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the recent regulatory filing for Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett and comments on recent…

Read more »

US Stock

My favourite US growth stock’s up 33% this year. I think it’s just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's taken a large position in this well-known S&P 500 growth stock. And so far, it’s working very well…

Read more »