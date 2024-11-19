Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 125% in 5 years, the BAE share price has beaten Rolls-Royce. Which is better?

Up 125% in 5 years, the BAE share price has beaten Rolls-Royce. Which is better?

Both the BAE and Rolls-Royce share prices have been having a storming time. Here’s how they stack up against each other.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) has wiped the floor with the BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) share price in the past two years, up 500% compared to just 55%.

But it’s easy to forget just how far the Rolls price fell before all this happened.

Over five years, the BAE share price is up 125%. But after its huge slump in the 2020 stock market crash, Rolls shares are up only 110% overall.

Value comparison

I’ve been taking a close look at the valuations of the two, and at what the forecasters have lined up for them.

On some fundamental measures, BAE looks like the better one to consider even after that superior five-year performance.

The examination teaches me a key lesson too. When we compare these today, we’re looking at two very different companies than five years ago.

So we need to forget what we knew. We should put the massive two-year growth from Rolls down as a past fact and nothing more (and certainly not a guide to future performance). And see how the two stack up now.

Head to head

The following table shows how analysts see earnings per share (EPS), price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, and dividends going for the two companies for the next three years.

CompanyBAE SystemsRolls-Royce
EPS growth 2024+8.3%-38.3%
P/E 202419.830.5
Dividend yield 20242.5%1.0%
Dividend cover 20242.0x3.4x
EPS growth 2025+12.4%+12.9%
P/E 202517.626.9
Dividend yield 20252.7%1.2%
Dividend cover 20252.1x3.1x
EPS growth 2026+11.3%+15.0%
P/E 202615.923.4
Dividend yield 20263.0%1.5%
Dividend cover 20262.1x2.8x
(Sources: MarketScreener, Yahoo, company reports)

How they stack up

Looking at those numbers, we can see Rolls-Royce is set to record an earnings fall this year. It should get back to growth next year. But even with that, by 2026 we still wouldn’t see EPS back to the 2023 level.

BAE, meanwhile, should easily beat Rolls in total three-year earnings growth by 2026.

BAE is well ahead in the dividend stakes too. Rolls is only just getting back into that game though, with cover to spare by earnings. A few years down the line, I could see them both neck and neck.

Where BAE does well is in those P/E ratings. The stock looks better value on that score, with a fair bit more potential growth apparently built into the Rolls-Royce share price.

Watch that debt

But here’s where Rolls-Royce excels, in a way I wouldn’t have thought possible just a couple of years ago.

Net debt is forecast to soar to £6.3bn at BAE this year, and only a bit less at £6.0bn by 2026. Rolls-Royce, by contrast, looks set to swing back to net cash. Debt was down to just £0.8bn by the halfway stage this year.

Would I buy?

This year, the two are enjoying very positive sentiment which could keep them flying. But I’ll hold off on both for now, and hope for better buying opportunities ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With P/E ratios of 7.2 and 9, I think these FTSE 100 shares are bargains!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has risen sharply in 2024, but there are still lots of top value shares out there. Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This skyrocketing US growth stock has put all others to shame — including its core investment!

| Mark David Hartley

Up 378% this year, the spectacular growth of this US tech stock is leaving all others in the dust. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE dividend share to target a lifelong second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks investing in dividend stocks from the UK stock market is the best way for him to generate…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

The Barclays share price keeps surging! Was I wrong to sell the stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Barclays share price is still rising, even though he feels that further gains could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 stock set to gatecrash the FTSE 100 in 2025!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers a quality stock that's poised to join the FTSE 100 next year. Could there also be a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

As earnings growth boosts the Imperial Brands share price, is it a top FTSE 100 dividend choice?

| Alan Oscroft

The Imperial Brands share price has come storming back as investors piled in for the big dividends. What's next, after…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Warren Buffett just bought and sold these stocks. Here’s why I don’t agree

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the recent regulatory filing for Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett and comments on recent…

Read more »

US Stock

My favourite US growth stock’s up 33% this year. I think it’s just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's taken a large position in this well-known S&P 500 growth stock. And so far, it’s working very well…

Read more »