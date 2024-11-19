Member Login
How to potentially buy £1 of Legal & General shares for just 80p

Legal & General shares have slipped lately but Harvey Jones isn’t worried about that. He still gets a brilliant yield and he doesn’t expect them to stay this cheap for long.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

At first glance, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares don’t appear to offer much in the way of excitement.

They’ve fallen 4.41% over the last year and, even more crushingly, have slumped 20.85% over five years. Having bought them 18 months ago, I’m not exactly thrilled. Yet I haven’t for a moment considered selling up.

Like a lot of FTSE 100 financial stocks, the Legal & General share price has taken a beating in recent years. Given that we’ve been through the pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and a lot more besides, that’s hardly surprising.

This FTSE 100 stock is available at a discount

It started 2024 in better shape, amid widespread hopes that interest rates would fall, making high-yielding stocks like this one even more tempting.

But with rates expected to stay higher for longer and pre-Budget uncertainty turning into post-Budget gloom, L&G shares are going the wrong way.

While I’d prefer shares in my portfolio to rise in value, I don’t worry overly if they dip. Especially when they offer as generous a passive income stream as Legal & General does. It’s not just high, but set to rise too.

In 2023, the board paid a dividend per share of 20.34. It’s expected to increase that to 21.3p this year, a rise of 5.16%.

The shares are forecast to yield a staggering 9.73% in 2024. Next year, analysts reckon that will hit 9.97%.

This is one of the highest yields on the FTSE 100 and although dividend growth may slow that’s not a huge problem given the high base. Even if the L&G share price doesn’t grow at all, I’ll still double my money in less than eight years if the yield holds.

Following the recent dip, the shares look good value trading at 12 times earnings. That’s slightly cheaper than today’s FTSE 100 average of 14.1 times.

One of the most generous dividend yields around

When deciding whether a stock’s good value, I also like to check out the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. That shows how much I’d have to pay for each £1 of sales a company makes. In the case of L&G, the forecast P/S is 0.8. That means I only have to pay 80p. Which isn’t too shabby.

That number is helped by the fact that sales are expected to rise by 5.1% in 2025, from £13.47bn this year to £14.16bn.

L&G employs around 11,000 staff in the UK, so National Insurance and minimum wage hikes announced in the Budget will squeeze L&G’s margins from April 2025.

As an asset manager, L&G tends to do better when markets are flying. While the ‘Trump trade’ is still alive in the US, it hasn’t crossed the Atlantic. Threatened tariffs don’t help. With the UK economy slowing, domestic earnings from general insurance, protection, pensions and investment funds may also be squeezed. The UK stock market’s a bit glum right now, but I’m hoping the mood will pick up in the run-up to Christmas.

I already have a big holding in L&G, so won’t buy more. Otherwise I’d snap it up at today’s bargain price of 80p in the pound.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

