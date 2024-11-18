Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the National Grid share price now?

What’s going on with the National Grid share price now?

Volatility continues for the National Grid share price. Is this a warning sign for investors to heed or a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:

Image source: National Grid plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s been volatility in the National Grid (LSE: NG) share price lately and some big developments in the business.

The company is a leading energy transmission and distribution operator with assets in the UK and the US. It’s a sector in focus because of the transition towards greener energy. But the stock’s showing weakness again. So is this an opportunity, or a sign of further potential challenges ahead?

In the recent half-year results report, chief executive John Pettigrew was upbeat. The six months to 30 September showed “exciting momentum” and an “unprecedented” step up in capital investment.

Investing for growth

Pettigrew said the £7bn Rights Issue in May supports the firm’s ability to deliver its five-year, £60bn investment plan. By the end of the first half, the company had made £4.6bn of investments already.

But without context, they’re meaningless numbers. So Pettigrew pointed to work being carried out on 17 major onshore and offshore transmission projects in the UK.

Meanwhile in the US, the company’s made progress on its $4bn Upstate Upgrade in New York. There’s also been gas mains replacement and network reinforcement “across communities“.

Pettigrew said the firm policy and regulatory progress on both sides of the Atlantic has been encouraging. For example, in July, regulator Ofgem published sector-specific decision documents for the UK electricity transmission business. The RIIO-T3 regulatory period runs from April 2026 to March 2031.

The directors said Ofgem recognises the need for an appropriate financial framework that retains and attracts capital needed as the sector steps up investment.  So that may bode well for ongoing shareholder dividends.

Meanwhile, energy transition is a hot theme here in the UK under the new government. But it’s likely to be a massive and expensive task.

Part of the challenge for National Grid is the need to upgrade its infrastructure to accommodate all the grid connections for new solar and wind-generator farms.

Reshaping the business

The transition will likely cost billions — perhaps more billions than current estimates predict. Isn’t that nearly always the way of things? So one of the risks for shareholders is the possibility of another Rights Issue or fund-raising event down the road. After all, the company already carries a high debt load suggesting little room to add more.

Nevertheless, this looks like a business with a new determination to meet the needs of today’s evolving energy sector. To that end, it’s been nipping and tucking operations to achieve greater focus.

For example, in September, it sold the UK’s Electricity System Operator to the government for £630m. That deal frees the management of the responsibility and allows it to focus on the development plans.

But the company rebased the shareholder dividend lower for the current trading year onwards. Nevertheless, Pettigrew insists National Grid is delivering a new phase of growth and will maintain an “inflation protected” dividend going forward.

If that assessment proves to be correct, with the share price near 975p, investors may be looking at an opportunity to research and consider the shares for a potential long-term hold.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With P/E ratios below 8, I think these FTSE 250 shares are bargains!

| Royston Wild

The forward P/E ratios on these FTSE 250 shares are far below the index average of 14.1 times. I think…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are stocks and shares the only way to become an ISA millionaire?

| Stephen Wright

With Cash ISAs offering 5%, do stocks and shares make sense at the moment? Over the longer term, Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

4,775 shares in this dividend stock could yield me £1.6k a year in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build passive income from dividend payers via regular investing that can compound quickly.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price heading to 655p? This analyst thinks so

| Ben McPoland

While the Rolls-Royce share price continues to thrash the FTSE 100, this writer has a couple of things on his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
US Stock

This is a huge week for Nvidia stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s a make-or-break week for Nvidia stock as the company is posting its Q3 earnings on Wednesday. Here’s what investors…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

After crashing 50% this FTSE value stock looks filthy cheap with a P/E of just 9.1%

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has some unfinished business with this FTSE 100 value stock, which he reckons has been harshly treated by…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

Up 40% in a month, what’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out two key catalysts for the move higher in the Burberry share price, but questions whether anything…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just invested in a well-known pizza company that operates in the UK

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been analysing Warren Buffett’s latest trades. Here’s a look at one stock he just sold and one he’s…

Read more »