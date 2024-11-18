Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At $320, is Tesla now a meme stock?

At $320, is Tesla now a meme stock?

Since the summer, Tesla stock has shot skywards like a SpaceX rocket. But is it worth me taking the risk to buy it at $320 today?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has more than doubled in the space of seven months. And at $320 per share, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer’s market cap is back above $1trn.

However, some fear this meteoric rise has been fuelled more by speculative fervour than fundamentals, potentially making Tesla part of another meme-stock craze.

Is this the case? Let’s take a look.

The Trump trade

Since the US election earlier this month, the Tesla share price has increased 27%. That’s because the market thinks a Donald Trump presidency will benefit Elon Musk’s business in a number of ways.

First, Musk warned back in January that “if there are no trade barriers established, [Chinese EV manufacturers] will pretty much demolish most other companies in the world.”

Trump has promised tariffs on all goods imported into America from China. So that’s potentially good news for Tesla, as Chinese EVs wouldn’t be likely to pose a competitive risk in the US.

Personally, I fear that Tesla’s operations in China may face increasing challenges as a result of Trump’s hardline stance towards Beijing. But that’s another story.

Second, Trump is expected to abolish EV incentives, including the $7,500 consumer tax credit. The market sees this benefitting Tesla’s competitive position, as it may push loss-making EV rivals deeper into the red.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said: “A Trump presidency would be an overall negative for the EV industry. However, for Tesla, we see this as a huge positive.”

Finally, some think that Trump’s pledge to deregulate swathes of the US economy might aid Tesla’s autonomous driving project. This may lead to quicker regulatory approvals.

I’m not convinced

Tesla has repeatedly noted how higher interest rates are hurting demand. But the ending of EV subsidies in the US (if that happens) would make Tesla’s cars less affordable, likely reducing demand.

Meanwhile, some of Trump’s policies might even result in higher inflation, hurting demand further.

Also, Tesla’s profitability is boosted by selling surplus regulatory credits to traditional carmakers needing to meet emissions standards. Over the past year, Tesla’s received around $2.5bn in revenue from these credits, and it’s basically pure profit. If the US relaxes its emissions standards, fewer carmakers might need to purchase these credits.

And Tesla has a fast-growing solar energy storage business. But will Trump be supportive of solar energy subsidies? Again, I suspect not.

Extreme valuation

Now, I’m bullish on Tesla’s longer-term growth prospects, especially in humanoid robots and self-driving technology. It has massive competitive advantages in manufacturing EVs at scale.

However, the stock is extremely overvalued.

Metric
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio87.8
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio11.5
Price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio (forecast 12-month forward)10.4
 

An attractive PEG ratio is typically considered to be around 1 or lower. Tesla’s is above 10!

Foolish takeaway

There has been a renewed memefication of Tesla stock playing into the political momentum, and it makes no sense.

David Wagner, Aptus Capital Advisors

Under Trump, Musk is set to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (dubbed DOGE). Speaking of which, Dogecoin — the cryptocurrency Musk promotes — has surged 200% in a month. In 2021, it epitomised the meme-stock craze. History seem to be repeating itself.

I continue to admire Tesla as a business, but not the stock at $320, which I reckon is demonstrating meme-like qualities. As such, I think there are other more attractive growth shares for my money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I’d need for £1,000 in passive income in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have been on fire since late 2022. This investor is wondering if now might be a good time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE sell-off gives me an unmissable chance to buy cut-price UK stocks!

| Harvey Jones

The last few months have been tough for UK stocks and their troubles aren't over yet, but Harvey Jones isn't…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the Tesla share price as Trump’s policies take focus

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price surged following Donald Trump’s election victory, but the stock is trading far above analysts’ targets. Dr…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 in cash? I’d pick growth stocks like these for life-changing passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains his recipe for success by focusing on high-potential…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

On the lookout for passive income stocks to buy, Stephen Wright is turning to one of Warren Buffett’s most famous…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

Are British stock market investors missing out on the tech revolution?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British stock market investors continue to pile into ‘old-economy’ stocks. Is this a mistake in today’s increasingly digital world?

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

My 2 best US growth stocks to buy in November

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’ve just bought two US growth companies on my best stocks to buy now list, and I think they’re still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how I’d invest that to target a passive income of £4,629 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how investing a modest sum like £2,000 and leaving it to grow for years can generate an…

Read more »