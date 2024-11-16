Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares that could get hit by Trump tariffs

2 FTSE shares that could get hit by Trump tariffs

Many FTSE shares rely on the US for business and the potential introduction of tariffs on foreign imports could hurt their profits. Here are two to watch.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE shares have reacted in both positive and negative ways to Trump winning the US presidency. However, while some have enjoyed gains, many are down as markets struggle to assess the implications of the news.

Overall, the FTSE All Share index is down 1% since 5 November, with the FTSE 100 hitting a three-month low last week.

Many UK companies rely on sales to the US and the potential for new tariffs imposed on foreign imports could spell disaster.

While the rhetoric seems largely focused on China and Mexico, tariffs of some sort are likely to be imposed on all foreign goods. Several UK companies are also exposed to Asian markets, which could suffer if China’s gross domestic product (GDP) declines.

I’ve identified two FTSE shares in particular that could be hurt by strict import tariffs.

Prudential

Insurance giant Prudential (LSE: PRU) is heavily exposed to Asian markets, having shifted focus towards the region in recent years. Only a month ago, the stock rose on news of Chinese stimulus measures. Those gains were short-lived after the measures failed to meet market expectations.

Then, after Trump’s win was announced, the stock crashed 10%.

It seems Prudential can’t catch a break. But the underlying company’s still solid. New business profit increased 11% in the latest third-quarter results, with sales up 10% compared to Q3 2023.

Earnings are forecast to grow 28% a year going forward, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.44. Those figures suggest the stock has good growth potential — but that may change if Trump’s tariffs come to light.

The tariffs — and Trump’s victory — weren’t entirely unexpected, so I suspect Prudential already has a plan. If so, it may be able to avoid significant losses. Still, it’s a stock I’d avoid until the eventual outcome of the situation’s clearer.

Anglo American

Anybody watching markets will know this week has been devastating for European mining stocks. This was a two-fold hit coming from both US dollar growth and China’s disappointing stimulus measures.

Anglo American (LSE: AAL), along with fellow miners Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Glencore, fell nearly 10% in the past week. With mineral sales heavily dependent on Chinese trade, the combined threat of low stimulus and trade tariffs took its toll.

Gold and silver didn’t escape the sell-off, falling 4.4% and 2.8% respectively. Platinum, Anglo’s biggest money spinner, also took a 2.8% fall.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Anglo recently sold off £850m worth of steelmaking coal assets, helping to shore up its balance sheet. With further sales planned, it could claw its way back to profitability. Earnings are forecast to turn positive in the coming months.

The falling price may reignite interest from Australian mining giant BHP, which attempted a takeover of Anglo American earlier this year. A fresh offer could boost share price growth.

For investors looking for a bargain, the current low price could be a good opportunity to consider. But until Trump takes office on 20 January, the exact outcome of his tariff plans is unclear.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Here’s a simple 4-stock dividend income portfolio with a 7.8% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these four British dividend stocks, an investor could potentially generate income of around £780 a year from a £10,000…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Finding shares to buy can be complicated. Here’s a lesson from the US election

| Stephen Wright

Identifying shares to buy is difficult. But Stephen Wright thinks monitoring what directors buy might be an under-appreciated source of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What makes a great passive income idea?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane earns passive income by owning blue-chip shares like Legal & General. Here's the decision-making process that helps him…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and use an ISA to become a multi-millionaire!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer build his ISA to a multi-million pound valuation? Potentially yes -- and here is how he'd go…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I wish DIDN’T pay dividends

| Stephen Wright

UK dividend shares can be a great source of passive income. But sometimes, the best thing for a company to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to invest £800? I’d use these 3 Warren Buffett principles!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares three lessons he has learnt from investing guru Warren Buffett that he hopes can help him invest,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with outstanding growth prospects

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth stocks, the key's finding a company with a strong competitive position. And the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does the Shell or BP share price currently offer the best value?

| James Beard

With the demand for oil and gas still rising, our writer looks at the share prices of Shell and BP…

Read more »