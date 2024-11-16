Many FTSE shares rely on the US for business and the potential introduction of tariffs on foreign imports could hurt their profits. Here are two to watch.

2 FTSE shares that could get hit by Trump tariffs

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

FTSE shares have reacted in both positive and negative ways to Trump winning the US presidency. However, while some have enjoyed gains, many are down as markets struggle to assess the implications of the news.

Overall, the FTSE All Share index is down 1% since 5 November, with the FTSE 100 hitting a three-month low last week.

Many UK companies rely on sales to the US and the potential for new tariffs imposed on foreign imports could spell disaster.

While the rhetoric seems largely focused on China and Mexico, tariffs of some sort are likely to be imposed on all foreign goods. Several UK companies are also exposed to Asian markets, which could suffer if China’s gross domestic product (GDP) declines.

I’ve identified two FTSE shares in particular that could be hurt by strict import tariffs.

Prudential

Insurance giant Prudential (LSE: PRU) is heavily exposed to Asian markets, having shifted focus towards the region in recent years. Only a month ago, the stock rose on news of Chinese stimulus measures. Those gains were short-lived after the measures failed to meet market expectations.

Then, after Trump’s win was announced, the stock crashed 10%.

It seems Prudential can’t catch a break. But the underlying company’s still solid. New business profit increased 11% in the latest third-quarter results, with sales up 10% compared to Q3 2023.

Earnings are forecast to grow 28% a year going forward, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.44. Those figures suggest the stock has good growth potential — but that may change if Trump’s tariffs come to light.

The tariffs — and Trump’s victory — weren’t entirely unexpected, so I suspect Prudential already has a plan. If so, it may be able to avoid significant losses. Still, it’s a stock I’d avoid until the eventual outcome of the situation’s clearer.

Anglo American

Anybody watching markets will know this week has been devastating for European mining stocks. This was a two-fold hit coming from both US dollar growth and China’s disappointing stimulus measures.

Anglo American (LSE: AAL), along with fellow miners Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Glencore, fell nearly 10% in the past week. With mineral sales heavily dependent on Chinese trade, the combined threat of low stimulus and trade tariffs took its toll.

Gold and silver didn’t escape the sell-off, falling 4.4% and 2.8% respectively. Platinum, Anglo’s biggest money spinner, also took a 2.8% fall.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Anglo recently sold off £850m worth of steelmaking coal assets, helping to shore up its balance sheet. With further sales planned, it could claw its way back to profitability. Earnings are forecast to turn positive in the coming months.

The falling price may reignite interest from Australian mining giant BHP, which attempted a takeover of Anglo American earlier this year. A fresh offer could boost share price growth.

For investors looking for a bargain, the current low price could be a good opportunity to consider. But until Trump takes office on 20 January, the exact outcome of his tariff plans is unclear.