£10 a day invested in UK shares could one day create a second income of over £3,000 a month!

£10 a day invested in UK shares could one day create a second income of over £3,000 a month!

Mark David Hartley outlines a strategy he’d use to aim for a second income that gets bigger over time, by investing just £10 a day.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A decade ago, earning a second income by investing in the stock market was considered a side hustle for the wealthy.

Nowadays, all that’s needed is a smartphone and as little as £10 (or less) a day. Sure, Wall Street still talks a big game, throwing the word ‘billion’ around like it’s small change. But in truth, lucrative investment opportunities are no longer the reserve of the fat cats.

So how can the little guy (or girl) earn a tidy bit of extra cash in this day and age?

Choose quality shares

Since this is a long-term strategy, I’d choose shares of well-established companies with a history of reliable performance. In other words, the opposite of volatile artificial intelligence (AI) tech stocks or speculative assets like crypto. I’m talking Tesco, Unilever or GSK, businesses that people use every day and are likely to continue doing so.

Take Aviva (LSE: AV.), for example. As the largest general insurer in the UK, it’s well-established with a £12bn market-cap and £18.5bn in revenue last year.

Its dividend yield is currently 7.5% and typically averages around 5%. Over the past four years, the share price has grown 48.8%, with annualised returns of 10.4% a year. 

However, it can be volatile. In 2022, the stock fell 40% only to climb 47% the following year. In addition to that, it faces another risk. The UK insurance industry is highly competitive, with Prudential, Phoenix Group and Legal & General all jostling for market share. If an aggressive rival pushes down premiums to attract customers, Aviva may need to sacrifice profits or risk losing out.

Overall, it enjoys steady growth and has a good track record of paying dividends. So I would say it is a decent option to consider for an income portfolio.

Cost-cutting

Scraping together an extra tenner a day should be easy enough. When I used to live in London we joked that as soon as you left your front door, £50 was gone (often more!).

Staying in just one night a week can make the difference between building a second income or living paycheck to paycheck.

Another way to cut costs is to reduce tax obligations. UK residents can do this by investing via a Stocks and Shares ISA. This allows up to £20,000 a year invested with a tax break on the capital gains. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Compounding returns

Ten pounds a day is £3,650 a year — not exactly life-changing savings. But through dividend investing and the miracle of compounding returns, it could be.

Consider a well-constructed portfolio that returns 6% a year, slightly above the FTSE 100 average. With a focus on high-yield dividend stocks, the same portfolio could aim to receive an additional 5% return in dividends.

By putting £10 a day into that portfolio and reinvesting the dividends for 20 years, the pot could grow to £266,830. If the average yield held, it would pay £12,000 a year. At that point, I could start withdrawing my dividends for a second income of £1,000 a month. 

But if I kept going for another 10 years, the pot could reach a massive £825,430. The dividends then? £37,680 a year, or over £3,000 a month!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Aviva Plc, GSK, Legal & General Group Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Prudential Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

