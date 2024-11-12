Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top shares I’ve bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in November

2 top shares I’ve bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in November

This writer reveals a pair of fast-growing businesses that he’s recently added to his Stocks and Shares ISA for the long term.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far this month, I’ve added two companies to my Stocks and Shares ISA. One is an established FTSE 100 giant, while the other is a newer but surprisingly large Brazilian enterprise.

Bought at $14

First up is Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), commonly known as Nubank. Despite being largely unknown in the West, this is Latin America’s biggest digital bank with a $75bn market cap.

In fact, it’s the largest online-only bank outside of China and is backed by Warren Buffett!

The share price is up around 90% year to date. And while some investors might baulk at a stock that’s already doing well, there’s a lot to like here, in my opinion.

For starters, the digital lender had 104.5m customers at the end of June. That’s up from 33.3m at the end of 2021 — an astonishing 214% increase. And it currently only operates in three countries — Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico — in a region with approximately 465m adults.

This eye-popping growth highlights how scalable the firm’s low-cost app is compared to bricks-and-mortar competitors. In Q2, revenue jumped 65% year on year to $2.8bn (on a constant-currency basis). Adjusted net income surged 138% to $563m.

Nubank continues to expand its ecosystem beyond savings, loans and insurance. Its Nu Shopping feature, which offers customers discounted access to hundreds of retail partners, is growing rapidly. And it’s just launched a mobile phone service (NuCel) in Brazil.

One risk here is increasing competition, especially from e-commerce and fintech giant MercadoLibre. Also, any sudden slowdown in growth or rise in non-performing loans, could spark a sell-off in the shares.

Looking ahead though, the company appears perfectly positioned to continue growing. According to Latin America Reports, seven in 10 people in the region are unbanked or underbanked. But over 80% now have mobile phones, so this is fertile ground for digital banking and e-commerce growth.

The stock is trading at 26 times forward earnings and five times next year’s sales. A premium yes, but attractive to me given the growth potential.

Bought at £98

The second firm is AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), in which I recently bought more shares. This followed a 19% drop in the FTSE 100 stock in the space of three weeks.

The reason is China, where its president was detained by authorities last week. This appears related to a large insurance fraud investigation, but we don’t still know exact details.

China is the firm’s second-largest market, contributing 13% of revenue last year. Understandably, the pharma giant is taking these matters “very seriously“. There’s suddenly a lot of uncertainty here.

Looking past this, however, the business is thriving. Today (12 November), it reported that total revenue and core earnings per share (EPS) were up 21% and 27%, respectively, in the third quarter. Both figures beat analysts’ expectations.

CEO Pascal Soriot commented: “Growth looks set to continue through 2025, providing a solid foundation to deliver on our 2030 ambition.” That’s for $80bn in revenue by 2030, up from $45.8bn in 2023.

After this strong performance, Astra now sees high-teens percentage growth in full-year revenue and core EPS, up from a previous forecast of mid-teens growth at constant currency rates.

The stock is 20% cheaper than it was just one month ago. In my eyes, this appears to be a classic buy-the-dip opportunity for me. But only time will tell.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

A Bitcoin investment that can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors can’t buy Bitcoin ETFs for their investment accounts or SIPPs due to FCA regulation. This stock could be…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

As the Vodafone share price slides 6% on lacklustre H1 results, what does the future hold?

| Mark David Hartley

After posting moderate results this morning, Vodafone saw its share price sink further, erasing this year's gains. Our writer looks…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £5k in a FTSE tracker fund after the pandemic crash, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the extent of his potential gains if he'd invested in a FTSE tracker fund during the Covid…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 ways I’m trying to future-proof my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through different measures including targeting dividend shares to help his Stocks and Shares ISA for next year.

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

US stock market: the winners and losers one week after the election

| Mark David Hartley

Last week's US election spurred big moves in the US stock market, with some global indexes making record highs. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The latest FTSE dip has handed me a brilliant opportunity to buy cheap shares!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on a mission to take advantage of the recent FTSE 100 dip by going shopping for cheap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 13% this ultra-high-income share yields 7.25% with a P/E of just 10.1!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones couldn't resist buying this FTSE income share. He thought it looked great value in September and it's even…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could soar while Donald Trump is US President

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 100 companies have a lot of exposure to North America. So, they stand to benefit from a…

Read more »