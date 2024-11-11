The Tesco share price is climbing by double digits, but can the stock maintain its momentum into 2025? Here are the latest forecasts for the retailer.

Where might the Tesco share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what experts think

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Tesco (LSE:TSCO) share price has been on fire these past 12 months. The UK’s leading retailer has continued to expand sales volumes, resulting in market share gains that saw the stock price grow by almost 30%!

This success largely stems from two primary factors. Firstly, its price-matching and Clubcard membership scheme has enabled Tesco to remain competitive against budget retailers like Aldi and Lidl.

But more importantly, as household budgets were constrained by inflation, management’s expansion of its premium Finest product range provided a new home for Marks and Spencer and Waitrose shoppers. In fact, volume growth in this part of the business surged by 14.9%!

Subsequently, adjusted operating profit guidance received an upgrade from £2.8bn to £2.9bn for its 2025 fiscal year ending in February. That was ahead of market expectations. And if this upward trend was to continue, it suggests further growth lies ahead for the Tesco share price. So what do the experts now think about this retail business?

The latest price forecast

Overall, the opinions surrounding Tesco from institutional investors are overwhelmingly positive. Of the 16 analysts following the FTSE 100 firm, 13 rate it as either Outperform or Buy, with two recommending Hold and only one saying it’s a Sell.

Do these mostly positive opinions seem justified? Looking at the projections for revenue and earnings, I’m inclined to say yes.

Revenue 2025 FY 2026 FY Highest £71.04bn £72.82bn Lowest £69.43bn £70.77bn Average Consensus £70.03bn £71.70bn

Compared to the £68.19bn of revenue delivered in its 2024 fiscal year, it’s clear that top-line revenue growth’s far from explosive. However, the projected 2.7% year-on-year increase is notable, ahead of Tesco’s average of 1.6%. And with more customers snapping up its higher margin Finest products, earnings are expected to grow at a far more exciting pace.

Earnings per Share 2025 FY 2026 FY Highest 28.9p 30.35p Lowest 23p 23p Average Consensus 26.5p 28.7p

A 26.5p projected earnings per share puts earnings growth at 13.2%, paving the way for both debt reduction as well as higher dividends.

Needless to say, the financial forecasts surrounding this business are encouraging. And it’s subsequently translating into bullish predictions for the Tesco share price.

Opinion 12-Month Share Price Forecast Optimistic 445p Average 407.5p Pessimistic 365p

Taking a step back

Looking at the latest Tesco share price forecasts, it seems even the most bearish prediction suggests some growth is on the horizon. And even when taking the average of opinions, shareholders appear to be on track to enjoy further double-digit returns.

However, it’s important to remember that forecasts are not guarantees. Tesco operates in a fiercely competitive industry. And its rivals aren’t going to sit idly by while it takes away their market share.

Now that economic conditions are improving, premium shoppers may start to migrate back to their usual destinations if Tesco can’t hold on. And as for the price matching schemes, the larger margins of discount retailers provide more wiggle room to cut prices without compromising earnings.

There’s also the imminent threat of a minimum and living wage increase coming next April following the new government Budget, which could also apply new inflationary pressure to the bottom line.

As such, investors need to carefully consider whether Tesco’s share price can maintain its momentum in light of these emerging threats.