Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, a regular savings plan, and a decent long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to build up considerable wealth.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a powerful investment vehicle. Not only does it offer access to a range of assets that can grow wealth quickly (like stocks and funds), but all gains and income generated within it are completely tax-free.

Want to see an example of how powerful this kind of investment account is? Here’s a look at how much money I could potentially build if I contributed £300 a month into one of these products for 10 years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Aiming for 8% a year

There’s no standard annual return with Stocks and Shares ISAs. Ultimately, these will depend on what you decide to invest in, and there are many different options.

With a decent investment strategy however, I think it’s reasonable to expect an 8% return a year over the long run. It’s generally said that stocks return between 7-10% a year over the long term, so I think 8%’s very realistic.

The key to achieving this kind of return is building a well-diversified investment portfolio. If an investor only owns a handful of stocks, the risk is generating lower returns as performance could be dragged down by weakness in the portfolio.

Similarly, investing only in one geographic market such as the UK runs the risk of underperformance. Recently, I calculated that over the last 20 full calendar years, the UK’s FTSE 100 index had only returned about 6.3% a year.

A sound investment strategy

Building a diversified portfolio isn’t hard however. One easy way is to invest in a global index fund such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP). This investment fund allows exposure to over 3,500 stocks including big names like Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia. They also get access to different geographic markets such as the US, Europe, the UK, and Asia.

In terms of performance, this particular fund’s done well in recent years. Over the five-year period to the end of October, it returned 69% (before platform fees and trading commissions), which equates to about 11% a year on an annualised basis.

Of course, past performance isn’t an indicator of future returns. If there was a global stock market pullback, this product would deliver poor returns in the short term (and perhaps further down the line).

Overall though, there’s a lot to like. With its ongoing fee of just 0.22% a year, I think this fund could be an excellent foundation for an investment portfolio.

Add in a few individual stocks or niche investment funds to target specific areas of the market (eg artificial intelligence (AI) or healthcare) could help build a very decent portfolio.

Turning £300 a month into thousands

Going back to the 8% return a year though, let’s say I put £300 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA for 10 years and I was able to generate that return on average. In this scenario, I’d have about £52,000 at the end of the decade.

That’s a substantial amount of money. And I wouldn’t have to pay any tax on it. What a great result.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

1 no-brainer share I’d buy when the stock market crashes again

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Another stock market crash is inevitable, but when it eventually happens, instead of panicking, I’ll be buying shares in this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why do so few people build a passive income?

| John Fieldsend

For those putting a little money away, far more choose savings accounts over aiming to make a passive income from…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing For Beginners

At fresh 52-week lows, is this the best value stock in the FTSE 250?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers a value stock that's currently at low levels due to recent news, but he feels it shouldn't…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 4 UK stocks skyrocketed after Trump’s election win!

| Dr. James Fox

US politics influences global markets, and even before the official result was announced, UK stocks moved heavily on Trump’s win.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Up 31% in a month, could this FTSE 250 stock be getting bought out?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at speculation that's pushing the share price of a FTSE 250 share higher and considers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d follow Warren Buffett to start building passive income in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights one FTSE 250 firm with a strong competitive edge that he thinks can continue rewarding investors with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £25,000 into the FTSE 350 at the start of 2024, here’s how much I’d have today!

| Ben McPoland

Many FTSE shares have rebounded this year as interest rates look set to keep heading lower and market appetite for…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 288% in a year! Is the fastest-growing S&P 500 stock still a bargain?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This S&P 500 stock's growing faster than Nvidia, and despite its explosive performance, the shares still look cheap! Is this…

Read more »