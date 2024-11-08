Could Trump 2.0 be good for FTSE 250 stocks?

Donald Trump’s just been elected President of the United States for a second time. Our writer considers whether this could be good for the FTSE 250.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Due to their exposure to the UK economy, it’s often said that stocks on the FTSE 250 are less affected by global events.

However, 59% of their revenue comes from overseas. Admittedly, this is less than the FTSE 100’s 80%. But it does illustrate that increased globalisation makes it ever more difficult for companies to isolate themselves from world events.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump said he’ll impose tariffs of 10%-20% on all imports to the US. Apparently unconcerned by the possibility of a global trade war, American voters duly elected him their 47th President.

But if Trump carries out his threat to impose import levies, there could be some big FTSE 250 losers.

Possibly bad news

For example, both Dr Martens and Burberry rely on North America for a large proportion of their sales.

However, it could be even worse for the bootmaker. Most of its products are made in the Far East. Trump has said he’ll impose a 60% tariff on goods imported from China.

In 2023, Aston Martin Lagonda sold cars worth £453m to the United Sates. A 20% price increase would be a huge blow.

On the other hand

But there could be a FTSE 250 winner from Trump’s second term in office. And it’s not because of tariffs.

Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) is an international defence, aerospace and security company. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its share price has increased by 59%. And with global conflicts on the rise, it could increase further.

NATO members have committed to spending 2% of GDP on defence. But Trump’s said that America contributes disproportionately and that all members should pay 3%. The UK government’s “committed” to 2.5% but hasn’t specified a date.

If the UK spent 3% of GDP next year, it would cost an additional £16.6bn. And when it comes to defence expenditure, governments like to buy local, which can only be to Babcock’s benefit.

Strengths and weaknesses

Interestingly, the group has a lower price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) than other defence companies. It currently trades on a multiple of 11.5 times its expected earnings for the year ending 31 March 2025 (FY25). This compares to, for example, a forward P/E ratio of 20.3 for BAE Systems.

This is probably due to a reliance on the UK government for work. During FY24, 70% of its revenue was generated domestically (BAE Systems: 26%).

Therefore, when Trump arrives in the White House, Babcock’s apparent weakness — namely, its reliance on the UK defence sector — could become a major strength.

But even without the help of the President-elect, the business appears to be in good shape. At 31 March, the group had a contract backlog of £10.3bn. And its net debt relative to earnings had fallen to 0.8, compared to 1.5 a year earlier.

However, of some concern is the company’s £190m loss on a £1.25bn contract to supply five warships to the Royal Navy. And during the summer, two of the company’s directors sold £3.5m of stock. It’s never a good look when insiders decide to sell.

Investing in the defence sector’s undoubtedly controversial. But I’m going to put Babcock on my watchlist because, if Trump does force NATO members to spend more, I’m optimistic that the company will be one of the beneficiaries.