Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares just fell 7%. Is it time to buy?

Rolls-Royce shares just fell 7%. Is it time to buy?

This investor in Rolls-Royce shares takes a look at the FTSE 100 engine maker’s trading update to see what caused today’s sell-off.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) fell 4.25% today (7 November). As I write, the stock’s now 7% off its all-time high of 592p set a couple of days back.

I invested in Rolls-Royce shares at 149p about 18 months ago, then topped up my holding in August at a price of 450p. Both positions are up. Should I go for a third helping? Or would that be pushing my luck?

What happened

Today’s dip followed a trading update covering the 10 months to 31 October. In this, the FTSE 100 engine maker said flying hours in its key civil aerospace business grew 18% year on year, reaching 102% of pre-pandemic levels.

Rolls-Royce plans to deliver between 500 and 550 new engines this year, with significant orders from Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways and El Al Israel Airlines.

It said business remained strong across its defence division, while the power systems unit enjoyed solid revenue growth due to high demand for backup systems in data centres.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç commented: “Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business continues with pace and intensity. Continued good performance year to date gives us further confidence in the delivery of our 2024 guidance.”

That guidance is for underlying operating profit between £2.1bn and £2.3bn, and free cash flow between £2.1bn and £2.2bn. For context, the underlying operating profit was £1.6bn in 2023, on underlying revenue of £15.4bn. So that’s forecast profit growth of at least 32%.

The dividend’s also back this year, starting at a 30% payout ratio of underlying post-tax profit, rising to a ratio of 30%-40% each year thereafter.

Why’s the stock down?

Given this ongoing progress, why has the stock pulled back? I think there are three reasons.

First, the engineering giant warned back in August that supply chain problems would cost it £150m to £200m this year. Management says the supply chain environment remains “challenging“.

Further delays or shortages in critical components could impact engine production schedules and increase costs. So I’d say this is the most obvious risk here.

Second, Rolls expects engine flying hours at 100%-110% of pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Therefore, the year-to-date 102% figure reported today is towards the lower end of guidance. It doesn’t leave much wiggle room if things go wrong. Missing annual guidance is another risk to the share price.

Finally, the stock has been going gangbusters this year, and is still up around 85% despite this slight pullback. The forward price-to-earnings ratio for next year is around 27, which isn’t that cheap.

Consequently, investor expectations are very high. And with full-year guidance held rather than upgraded, there was probably a bit of profit-taking going on today.

My move

Looking at the update, there’s nothing to worry about here, as far as I can see. The company is on track to deliver what it said it would, while the long-term growth drivers remain strong. These include growing demand for international travel and rising defence spending as nations bolster their armies.

As a long-term investor, I won’t be taking any profit. I intend to hold my shares for the next few years.

But what about buying more? I don’t think this dip is large enough yet, but I’ll keep watching for one that I think is.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

US Stock

Here are the best-performing S&P 500 stocks after the US election result

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes some of the largest gainers from the S&P 500 yesterday and explains how the election result has…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 UK stocks knocking on the door of promotion to the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of UK stocks that he feels could be ready for the big league based…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Auto Trader share price?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at why the Auto Trader share price has tumbled despite the company posting higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General shares look set to give me a mind-blowing 10.22% yield in 2026!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting a brilliant second income from his Legal & General shares and expects even more to come.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d consider this beaten-down FTSE 100 dividend stock to target a second income of £19,000

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer sees an opportunity to earn a substantial second income by investing in this UK insurance giant. Here’s his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How cheap is the 72p Vodafone share price?

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone share price looks very cheap having fallen to a 72p price tag. But is it really the bargain…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Up 43% in a year and the IAG share price could keep on rising!

| John Fieldsend

One of the FTSE 100’s highest-flying stocks still looks cheap on an earnings basis. Is this a brilliant buy for…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

As the BT share price slumps on H1 results, should I buy for big dividends?

| Alan Oscroft

Just when I thought the BT Group share price could be set for a new bullish run, the telecoms giant…

Read more »