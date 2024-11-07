Member Login
How would I start planning my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025? With this super-solid growth stock

How would I start planning my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025? With this super-solid growth stock

I can’t think of a better way to prepare for a new year than opening a fresh Stock and Shares ISA with one of the best stocks on the FTSE 100.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As 2025 approaches, many of us are thinking about new financial goals and one great place to start is with a Stocks and Shares ISA. 

ISAs are a popular investment option in the UK, allowing individuals to invest in a wide range of stocks, commodities and other assets, tax-free.

With the recent changes meaning higher capital gains tax is paid on share sales, an ISA is now more appealing than ever.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Here’s how I would go about planning my Stocks and Shares ISA for the year ahead, step by step.

Personal goals

The goals behind making an investment should shape each ISA strategy. For instance, am I investing with retirement in mind? Do I want to use this ISA to build wealth over the next 10 to 20 years? Or am I looking for mid-term goals, like buying a home? 

Answering these questions will help me narrow down my choices in terms of investment style and asset allocation.

Risk tolerance

When building an investment portfolio, it’s important to consider risk tolerance. The assets allowed in an ISA can range from lower-risk options like bonds to higher-risk commodities and stocks.

Diversified equity funds or trusts provide a good middle ground.

Balancing a portfolio between high and low-risk assets can provide both growth potential and stability.

Research options

The UK offers a wide range of investment options, so taking time to research is essential. 

I’d start by reviewing my existing portfolio to ensure I’m not overexposed to any single sector. Then, I’d consider opportunities in sectors that look promising for 2025. 

For instance:

  • Technology and Innovation: many tech companies continue to show robust growth and adaptability.
  • Energy and Renewables: with the global push toward cleaner energy, companies involved in renewables and infrastructure may have long-term potential.
  • Consumer Staples and Healthcare: these sectors are traditionally more stable and can provide balance in an otherwise high-risk portfolio.

A favourite of mine

One stock I believe would make an excellent foundation to consider for a first-time ISA is the UK product and services specialist Diploma (LSE: DPLM).

As a provider of technical parts for factories, labs and major projects, the company benefits from growth in several different industries. Its various businesses develop critical solutions for the healthcare, energy, aerospace and industrial sectors. This level of diversification makes it a highly defensive stock that typically enjoys growth regardless of economic conditions. 

The share price reflects this, with annualised growth of 21.1% over the past five years.

There are some risks associated with Diploma’s business model.

First, it relies heavily on an efficient supply chain. Disruptions in the supply chain — whether due to geopolitical factors, material shortages or transportation issues — could hinder its ability to meet customer demand or result in higher expenses. 

It also operates in competitive sectors where it competes against both large multinational distributors and specialised local players. If competitors are quicker to innovate or offer superior products, Diploma could lose market share in some areas.

Still, it has all the signs of a solid and reliable growth stock: low debt, sufficient interest coverage and a history of consistent growth. Earnings have grown at a rate of 18.8% for the past three years and are forecast to continue at a rate of 16.9% going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Diploma Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

