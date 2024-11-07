Donald Trump’s White House return poses huge uncertainty for the global economy. But this UK share and ETF could gain substantially.

A UK share and an ETF that could soar following Trump’s election win

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Donald Trump has emerged victor in the most keenly observed US election in history. A range of UK shares rallied once the result was clear, and so did those on the other side of the Atlantic, the S&P 500 hitting new record highs.

Markets hate nothing more than uncertainty. So a likely Republican ‘clean sweep’ of Washington has helped share markets rally.

Winning both the White House and Congress means Trump will face fewer obstacles in passing legislation, providing a stable outlook that has boosted investor confidence.

Looking beyond the near term, there are many UK shares I think could receive a profits boost from a Trump presidency. Here is one — along with an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — I believe could rise in value.

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Equal Weight UCITS ETF

Trump made trade tariffs a signature of his last stint in office. And he’s vowed to slap more import costs on Chinese and European goods in the near future.

This could provide US businesses with a shot in the arm. As Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Victoria Hasler explains: “Trade tariffs favour domestic businesses over international conglomerates, and smaller companies are usually more domestically focused.”

She adds that “historically small companies have tended to perform well relative to their larger counterparts in a falling interest rate environment.”

A combination of Federal Reserve rate cuts and a Trump presidency could therefore boost conditions for local firms.

Investing in the iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Equal Weight UCITS ETF (LSE:IUSZ) could be worth serious consideration then. It has holdings in 332 different companies. And so I get exposure to shares with smaller capitalisations while at the same time spreading my risk.

The fund also diversifies my cash across multiple sectors to provide added strength. Major holdings here include tech business AppLovin, retailer Best Buy and biotech specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

I think the ETF’s average annual return of 11.9% since 2019 could pick up during Trump’s presidency. However, it could also be more vulnerable to any shocks to the US economy than other funds with multinational companies.

QinetiQ Group

Defence businesses like QinetiQ Group (LSE:QQ.) could also be big winners from a fresh Trump administration.

The President-elect made military spending one of his priorities on the campaign trail. He also continued to demand a rise in defence spending among the US’s international allies.

QinetiQ, which provides armed forces with engineering, cybersecurity and intelligence services among others, could receive a large sales boost in this landscape. It paid $590m in 2022 to acquire Avantus, a services supplier to the Department of Defense, to bolster its position Stateside.

Revenues are growing from the US and now account for 21% of the group total. And encouragingly, QinetiQ says that it has “a pipeline of significant opportunities.” These could rise sharply as the new global arms race heats up.

The FTSE 250 firm operates in a highly competitive industry. But in the current political landscape it could still deliver robust earnings growth.