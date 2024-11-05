Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A high-yield dividend ETF and an investment trust to consider this November!

A high-yield dividend ETF and an investment trust to consider this November!

Investors wanting to boost their passive income could benefit from investigating these high-yield funds and trusts, says Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best high-yield passive income shares for investors to consider this month. Here are two of my favourites.

iShares Euro Dividend ETF

My first selection is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), an effective instrument that might help investors diversify their portfolios. The one in question — the iShares Euro Dividend ETF (LSE:IDVY) — offers a 5.7% trailing dividend yield.

At £15.04 per share, it also offers excellent value in terms of earnings. Its corresponding price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at just 8.5 times.

I like the fact the fund’s portfolio is well diversified across different eurozone nations. Around 70% is locked in stocks listed from (in descending order) the Netherlands, France, Germany and Italy. In total, it holds shares in 30 businesses including ABN Amro, ING Group and Bankinter.

On the downside, its sector diversification is narrow, with nine of its 10 largest holdings being financial services companies. This means returns may disappoint in the event of any banking sector (or broader economic) shocks, compared with funds that span more industries.

In total, almost 60% of its the fund is tied up in cyclical financial stocks.

However, this vulnerability may be reflected in the fund’s ultra-low valuation. And investing here exposes me to less risk than putting all my eggs in basket with one or two cheap individual banking shares like Lloyds or Barclays.

Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR) may be a better choice for more risk-averse investors to consider. As the name suggests, this real estate investment trust (REIT) lets out storage hubs and distribution facilities to businesses.

The advantage here is that the trust’s tenants are tied into long-term contracts, providing a constant stream of income it can distribute to shareholders in the form of dividends.

REITs like this are in fact designed to provide shareholders with a steady stream of passive income. In exchange for certain tax perks, sector rules stipulate they pay at least 90% of annual rental profits through cash rewards.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Such property funds aren’t immune to downturns, however. If a shock is severe enough and revenues dry up, tenants may default on their rents, while occupancy can also drop. And Warehouse REIT has significant exposure to economically-sensitive industries like retail and logistics.

That said, many of the trust’s tenants are financially stable, blue-chip companies like Amazon, John Lewis and Argos, which reduces this danger. It also has hundreds of unique clients which, if one or two encounter difficulties, won’t create waves at group level.

Encouragingly, Warehouse REIT collected an impressive 99.3% of rents it was owed in the 12 months to June, latest financials showed. And its occupancy was a solid 96.4%.

As for the dividend yield, on a 12-month trailing basis this comes in at 7.5%. That’s more than double the FTSE 100 average, which sits way back at around 3.5%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 reasons the Rolls-Royce share price could soar over the next decade

| Stephen Wright

Sustainable aviation fuel, narrow-body aircraft, and small nuclear reactors could all keep the Rolls-Royce share price climbing over the next…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s how much income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA in cheap BT shares

| Harvey Jones

BT shares are on the up but still cheap, while the FTSE 100 telecoms stock offers a good yield too.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend shares yielding more than 6% with P/Es of less than 9!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two brilliant FTSE 100 dividend shares that yield more than 6% but are selling at strangely…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 105% in a year! Is this rocketing FTSE bank the perfect pick for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is drawing up a shortlist of stocks to purchase inside his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. This FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 78%, is this once-hot AI growth stock set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer asks if he should invest in Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) following the growth stock's massive recent decline.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it madness to buy Palantir shares after Q3 earnings?

| Stephen Wright

Palantir stock's surging again after the firm's Q3 earnings report. But after a 150% gain, is it too late to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£6,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,032 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

A small investment in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can generate big passive income over…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

As Lloyds’ share price tumbles 14%, is this an unmissable opportunity for me to buy at a bargain-basement price?

| Simon Watkins

The Lloyds share price is substantially below its year high, but decent earnings prospects should drive its price and dividend…

Read more »