Where might the Burberry share price go in the next 12 months? Here's what the experts say

Where might the Burberry share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say

The Burberry share price has crashed and forecasts are grim, but what might be in store for investors? And is this secretly a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2024’s been a rough year for the Burberry (LSE:BRBY) share price. Shareholders have witnessed one of London’s oldest fashion groups collapse by almost 50% since the start of the year. And while the shares have started to rebound over the last month, they’re still over 70% lower than mid-2023 levels.

Since the start of October, Burberry shares have climbed a respectable 10% as new leadership begins to repair the damage of earlier poorly-received creative decisions. While new CEO Joshua Schulman’s only recently moved into the corner office, investors are seemingly pleased with the progress made so far.

The group’s latest fashion show seems to have resonated far better with Burberry fans than previous collections. And that, in turn, is sparking a small but renewed sense of confidence from investors. But how does this all translate into analyst forecasts? Let’s take a look at what the experts are now thinking.

City analysts are still on the fence

While opinions surrounding Burberry have started to improve, it seems no institutional analysts are willing to place their bets just yet. Of the 19 analysts following the business, 15 have placed the stock on Hold, with the remaining four putting the business into the Sell category. And looking at the earnings and revenue predictions it’s not hard to see why.

Revenue2025 FY2026 FY
Highest£2.59bn£2.71bn
Lowest£2.28bn£2.28bn
Average Consensus£2.41bn£2.47bn

Sales for its 2025 fiscal year ending in March are expected to slip by an average of 18.8%, with growth still elusive in its 2026 fiscal year as well. That’s obviously frustrating, but it’s not catastrophic. Yet the real concern seems to lie with earnings.

Earnings per Share2025 FY2026 FY
Highest27p76p
Lowest-21.41p-2.96p
Average Consensus3.01p27.49p

While opinions are mixed, it seems there’s notable concern that Burberry’s bottom line could dip into the red. Lower sales paired with higher capital expenses to right the ship may be quite significant. And even when taking the most optimistic forecast, that still suggests a 64% crash in profits compared to a year ago.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising the Burberry share price forecast for the next 12 months isn’t exactly positive.

Opinion12-Month Share Price Forecast
Optimistic800p
Average687.50p
Pessimistic410p

Is this a buying opportunity?

In the world of contrarian investing, there’s a famous quote by Baron Rothschild: “Buy when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own”. It’s a strategy that can be highly lucrative if the underlying business is able to rebound and return to its former glory. And in the case of Burberry, that’s far from impossible.

On a price-to-sales basis, the shares are currently trading at almost 1 on a forward basis. That definitely screams ‘bargain’ if management can restore the group’s profitability and eventually return to growth. However, taking this stance comes with undeniable risk.

Investors seem to be holding Burberry on a very short leash. And the slightest hiccup or speedbump is likely to spark considerable volatility in the share price. Personally, I want to see a bit more progress made in recovery before investing any of my capital.

But it’s definitely a business to watch closely at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

