After jumping 10% this morning is this hated FTSE 100 stock suddenly a screaming buy for me?

After jumping 10% this morning is this hated FTSE 100 stock suddenly a screaming buy for me?

Harvey Jones rejected any thought of buying this former FTSE 100 darling in August but after some positive news should he now revise his opinion?

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On 14 August I looked at former FTSE 100 darling Reckitt (LSE: RKT) and cruelly declared I wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole.

I’ve been monitoring the consumer goods giant for years, because it has much to recommend it. Its brands are a rollcall of hygiene, health and nutrition household names including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Nurofen, Vanish and many more.

Reckitt may be based in humble Slough but it sells its products in nearly every country in the world. Investors saw it as a solid defensive stock, with a reliable dividend and growth potential in the good times. Then its share price crashed by a third in just two years.

The share price has taken a beating

The reason? Legal issues in the US, a perennial problem for UK multinationals.

Reckitt’s ill-fated $16.6bn takeover of US-listed baby milk formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition in 2017 lay at the heart of it. The board didn’t just overpay but acquired a legacy of legal claims, particularly over its Enfamil formula. 

In March, a court in Illinois awarded $60m in damages to a woman whose premature baby died after consuming Enfamil. This knocked £5.4bn off Reckitt’s share price in a day.

More than 1,000 similar claims have been in filed in US courts targeting both Reckitt and rival Abbott Laboratories. So when Abbott was forced to pay a total of $495m in July, after a US jury found its infant formula had caused a girl to develop a dangerous bowel disease, Reckitt fell too.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimated the firms faced a combined $2.5bn in liability exposure. Both companies argued the claims were flawed and not based on scientific evidence, but that’s down to the courts.

As if that wasn’t enough, a tornado hit production at Reckitt’s Mount Vernon facility in the US, and management uncovered accounting issues in the Middle East.

So even with the Reckitt share price at just 12.97 times earnings and yielding more than 4.5% in August, I didn’t want to know.

But finally, finally… some good news. Yesterday (October 31), a state court in St Louis, Missouri, rejected a case claiming that Mead Johnson and Abbott formulas caused serious inflammation of the bowel.

The shares look decent value

Reckitt’s shares jumped more than 10% in early trading today. They’re still down 14.87% over 12 months and look tempting at 14.45 times earnings and yielding 3.79%.

But you know what? I’m still not going to buy them.

Yes, the legal win was a positive but there are plenty more cases in the pipeline. And yes, production has recovered from the US tornado, plus Reckitt’s hygiene and health divisions are moving along nicely.

But sales aren’t exactly booming. Reported group net revenue is down 3.8% year-to-date, mostly due to adverse currency shifts and a small net impact from mergers and acquisitions.

Even if Reckitt was flying on every front, I still wouldn’t touch it until the legal shadow has lifted. I’m keeping my bargepole handy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

