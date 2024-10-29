Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A penny stock that offers growth, dividends AND value!

A penny stock that offers growth, dividends AND value!

Searching for the best penny stock? Here’s one to consider that could offer plenty for small-cap investors to sink their teeth into, says Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
UK coins (1p & 2p) in a savings glass jar against a plain studio background.

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tough market conditions have hampered Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) and its share price in recent years. But City analysts think the embattled penny stock’s about to turn the corner.


Here’s why I think it’s a top small-cap to consider, and especially at current prices.

Growth

Topps Tiles has been squeezed by rising interest rates and weak consumer spending power in the UK. Sales have slumped in the past two years due to the cooling housing market and disappointing consumer spending.

City analysts are tipping a 51% earnings drop for the past financial year (ended September). However, they expect the company’s bottom line to rebound strongly from this year onwards:

YearEarnings per shareEarnings growth
20253.99p82%
20265.07p27%

These forecasts largely reflect predictions of a steadily fall in inflation that will prompt further interest rate cuts.

On top of this, robust growth estimates also signify Topps’ ability to outperform the market. Sales dropped 5.7% in the last year, far better than the 10-15% dip the company described for the broader market.

Dividends

Topps Tiles’ recent dividend history has, unsurprisingly, been up and down along with earnings. The annual payout was frozen in financial 2023. And though it kept the interim dividend locked last year, forecasters think the full-year payout will drop to 2.07p per share.

As you can see however, the number-crunchers also think rewards will grow strongly from this year onwards:

YearDividend per shareDividend growth
20252.94p42%
20263.48p18%

Dividends are never guaranteed. And weak dividend cover for the next two years means payouts could miss the target if profits disappoint. Forecast dividends are covered 1.4 times to 1.5 times by predicted earnings.

Both figures are below the accepted safety mark of 2 times. However, Topps’ strong balance sheet may allow it to meet broker forecasts even if profits disappoint. The firm had adjusted net cash of £19.3m as of March, latest financials showed.

Value

At 42.7p a share, the Topps Tiles share price offers excellent value based on expected earnings and dividends.

For fiscal 2025 and 2026, the firm trades on price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratios of 0.3 and 0.5 respectively. Any reading below 1 suggests a share is undervalued.

Meanwhile, Topps’ dividend yield‘s a huge 6.9% for this year, and 8.7% for 2026. Both readings are more than double the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%.

A top penny stock

Topps Tiles looks pretty attractive based on the above criteria. But as with any share, investing in the company also involves taking on risk.

In this case, profits and dividend forecasts could miss by a wide margin if interest rates don’t continue falling. The impact on both the housebuilding and repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) sectors could be devastating.

Having said that, I think the possible rewards of owning Topps shares outweighs these dangers, and especially at current prices. I also think profits could accelerate over the long term as the UK steps up homebuilding activity in the coming years.

On balance, I think it’s one of the best penny stocks to consider buying today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 nightmare UK shares I’m avoiding

| Paul Summers

Our stock market has its fair share of horror stories. Here are three UK shares that have been giving holders…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

As the Pearson share price gets a Q3 boost, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Pearson share price has been having a good run in 2024 so far. And the company's Q3 performance is…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Up 77% this year! How did I miss out on the parabolic growth of this stunning FTSE 250 stock?

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley bemoans a missed opportunity as he investigates why a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock managed to avoid his radar…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

With the BP share price down 25% since April, is the stock worth buying now?

| Kevin Godbold

With the share price lower, the BP dividend's yielding more than 6% and those shareholder payments look secure to me…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Nvidia stock one month ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the monthly return of Nvidia stock, and also considers whether he'd buy it for…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

After slumping below 56p, is the Lloyds share price back in deep bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

The recent dip in the Lloyds share price has potentially thrown up a massive buying opportunity, says Harvey Jones. So…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Forget the S&P 500 – here’s an under-the-radar US stock that I think looks like a bargain

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 might be expensive, but Stephen Wright thinks an under-the-radar US oil producer could be an exceptional dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price targets for Diageo

| Stephen Wright

With Diageo on a list of stocks Barclays' analysts think could be vulnerable to higher US import tariffs, is the…

Read more »